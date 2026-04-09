Liberia Launches Key National Reports to Strengthen Food and Nutrition Security

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia(GoL), through the Ministry of Agriculture, has launched three landmark national documents to strengthen food and nutrition security, enhance early warning systems and guide evidence-based interventions across the country.

The reports--the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2025, the Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS) 2025 and the Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan (CPP)- collectively mark a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to build a more resilient and responsive food system.

The joint launch underscores the Government's commitment to evidence-based planning, coordinated action, and sustainable food and nutrition security for all Liberians.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah described the reports as critical tools for strengthening national response mechanisms and addressing persistent food security challenges.

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"These documents are essential to guiding our national response to food and nutrition challenges. They reflect our commitment to evidence-based planning, coordinated action and proactive intervention to protect vulnerable populations," he said.

Dr. Nuetah acknowledged that while progress has been made, Liberia continues to face recurring challenges, including climate variability, economic pressures, and global supply chain disruptions, all of which affect food systems and livelihoods.

He explained that the Global Hunger Index 2025 provides a global benchmark for assessing Liberia's progress and strengthening accountability in the fight against hunger.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS) offers the most up-to-date, nationally representative data on food security, nutrition and livelihoods.

Replacing the 2018 survey, it provides a vital evidence base to inform policy decisions, guide resource allocation and support targeted interventions nationwide.

Building on these findings, the Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan (CPP) creates a unified national framework for early warning, risk assessment, and prompt response to emerging food security threats.

The plan aims to enhance collaboration among government agencies, development partners, and county authorities, shifting from reactive measures to proactive preparedness.

"We must not wait for crises to occur before taking action. This plan enables us to respond early, protect livelihoods, and prevent communities from falling deeper into vulnerability," Dr. Nuetah emphasized.

Reaffirming the Government's commitment to partnership, the Minister called for strengthened collaboration with development partners, United Nations agencies and civil society organizations to translate the reports' findings into tangible results.

Speaking on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Pascaline Barankeba, Country Director of IFAD, reaffirmed the United Nations' continued support to Liberia's efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition.

She described the joint launch as "a significant step in Liberia's journey towards food and nutrition security," noting that the reports provide a strong foundation for coordinated and forward-looking action.

However, she cautioned that important challenges remain, particularly for vulnerable populations.

"The assessments launched today remind us that the pace and scale of progress remain a cause for concern," she noted.

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Calling for renewed urgency and investment, Ms. Barankeba urged stakeholders to shift from analysis to action: "Let today mark the moment we shift from data to delivery--no child or woman should be left behind by hunger and malnutrition."

The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, representatives of international organizations, and civil society actors, reflecting a shared national and international commitment to advancing Liberia's food security agenda.

The Ministry of Agriculture expressed appreciation to all partners who supported the successful conduct of the 2025 survey and the development of the Crisis Preparedness Plan through technical assistance, funding, and field data collection.

The Ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to translating the findings into concrete actions that will improve the lives and livelihoods of all Liberians.