Liberia: Senator Brown Commissions Final Two Projects, Total Investment Reaches U.S.$161,342

Harper — On Wednesday, April 8, Maryland County Senator J. Gble-bo Brown commissioned the final two projects under his recent development initiatives, bringing the total investment for four projects across the county to US$161,342.

The final projects include a town hall for Barrobo Citizens residing in the New Kru Town Community in Harper, valued at US$10,000 and a bus stop for students of William V. S. Tubman University, located at the entrance of the university's main campus in Harper, valued at US$7,743.

These two projects conclude a series of interventions undertaken by the Maryland County lawmaker during his legislative break.

Earlier, Senator Brown dedicated a town hall in Manolu Township valued at US$95,000 and a market hall in Boniken Township valued at US$48,599. Together, the four projects bring the total investment to US$161,342, demonstrating the Senator's commitment to practical, community-focused development across Maryland County.

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Speaking during the ceremonies, Senator Brown described the projects as initiatives designed to meet community needs and support engagement, commerce and student welfare.

"These projects are meant to serve the people. They are not just structures, they are spaces where communities can meet, discuss issues, and work together. They represent our commitment to ensuring development reaches those who have waited for years for meaningful initiatives," Senator Brown said.

He further revealed plans to launch additional development projects, including hand pumps in rural areas and travel to Barrobo District to discuss ongoing land disputes. However, these plans were postponed following the recall of the Senate to a special session by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

According to a communication dated April 7, the President called the 55th Legislature to convene a special session from April 9 to 23 to address pressing national concerns, in line with Article 32(b) of the 1986 Constitution.

Despite the change in schedule, Senator Brown promised to settle other land disputes in Karluway Statutory District through a planned mass citizens' meeting to be held this week in Manolu Township before he departs.

President of the Tubman University Students Government Association, Reed Harmon, praised Senator Brown for the bus stop, noting its importance for students.

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"This project is very timely. Students have long faced transportation challenges, especially during heavy rains and hot weather. The bus stop will provide relief and improve safety for students," Harmon said.

"We appreciate Senator Brown for listening to the needs of students and taking action."

Also speaking, George S. Quire, Chairman of the Barrobo Community in New Kru Town, expressed gratitude for the town hall.

"This facility will bring our people together. It will serve as a place for meetings, discussions, and addressing issues affecting Barrobo citizens living in this community. We are grateful to Senator Brown for this support," Quire said.

Community members attending the ceremonies welcomed the projects, describing them as significant contributions toward strengthening community cohesion and improving student welfare.

The commissioning of the Barrobo town hall and Tubman University bus stop officially concludes Senator Brown's development tour across

Maryland County during his legislative break, with the four projects totaling US$161,342.