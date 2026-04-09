Liberia: A New Era for Agriculture - Liberia, Jigawa State Unite for Rice Sector Growth

Monrovia — The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday hosted His Excellency Umar Namadi, Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Nigeria, in what officials described as a promising partnership aimed at strengthening rice production, food security and economic growth in Liberia.

Governor Namadi, whose state is regarded as one of Nigeria's leading rice-producing regions, visited Liberia to share insights from Jigawa's remarkable agricultural success and explore practical areas of collaboration with the Liberian government.

Jigawa State has emerged as a strong example of agricultural transformation in recent years, with nearly 85 percent of its population engaged in agriculture.

The state has significantly expanded its rice production through improved systems, strategic investments, and strong market linkages.

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Speaking during the engagement, Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, reaffirmed the government's commitment to making agriculture a viable and impactful sector for Liberians.

"We are committed to ensuring that agriculture works for Liberians, but it requires the right systems, investments, and strong partnerships," Minister Nuetah said.

He noted that while Liberia has made notable progress including the development of 12,000 hectares of lowland for rice production the country still faces key challenges in areas such as irrigation, mechanization and market access.

Governor Namadi emphasized that sustainable agricultural success depends on building a complete value chain that supports farmers from production to sales.

"Agriculture only works when all the pieces come together extension, inputs, mechanization, and markets," he said.

He pointed to Jigawa's own success story as evidence of what is possible when the right structures are in place. According to him, the state expanded cultivated land from 70,000 hectares to 370,000 hectares, while rice yields increased from 1-2 tons per hectare to as much as 8 tons per hectare.

Governor Namadi stressed that market assurance remains central to any successful agricultural reform. "Production without a market is failure. Farmers must be assured that what they produce will be sold," he added.

As part of the next phase of cooperation, a technical team from Jigawa State is expected to visit Lofa County, one of Liberia's major rice-producing areas.

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The team will assess existing systems, share technical expertise, and help identify practical solutions to improve rice production and value addition across the county.

Reaffirming his state's readiness to support Liberia's agricultural ambitions, Governor Namadi said:

"We are ready to work with Liberia to ensure agriculture delivers real results food security, jobs, and economic growth."

The emerging partnership between Liberia and Jigawa State is being hailed as a significant move toward revitalizing Liberia's agriculture sector and unlocking new opportunities for national development.

With growing momentum, stakeholders say Liberia is steadily positioning agriculture as a cornerstone for transformation, resilience and prosperity.