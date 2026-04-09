Ghana: Ideg Calls for Establishment of Multiparty Democracy, Constitutional Reform Commission

THE Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) has called for the establishment of an independent Multiparty Democracy and Constitutional Reform Commission (MDCRC) to ensure effective implementation of Ghana's Constitutional Reform.

The commission, separate from the Electoral Commission, would be responsible for the regulation of the post-election activities of political parties. The Senior Research Fellow at IDEG, Mr Kwasi Jonah, said the Commission would be charge of the amendment of the 1992 Constitution.

He made this statement during a high policy dialogue under the theme: 'Towards Effective Constitutional Amendments: The Necessity of Legal and Institutional Safeguards,' in Accra last Tuesday.

Mr Jonah stated that despite several attempts at outlining proposals for constitutional reforms, the proposal did not feature in the 2025 Constitutional Review Commission Report. He said a permanent commission would be an effective approach against the recurring cycles of constitutional reviews. According to him, "Constitutions are reviewed every nineteen to twenty years, so if you have a body like this in existence, they would collect the ideas for reforming the constitution and make sure they are implemented."

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The Governance Programme and Policy Manager of Oxfam, Mr Mohamed Mahamud, said Ghana faced implementation challenges due to delays, selective adoption, and dilution of reforms through ordinary laws. He said weak institutional independence, limited resources, opaque appointments, and episodic public engagement undermined reform outcomes, urging enforcement of timelines and stronger citizen empowerment to demand accountability.

The Executive Director of IDEG, Dr Emmanuel O. Akwetey, called on Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to actively participate in discussions on constitutional amendments. He said that citizen engagement is key to effective implementation.

He urged MPs, constituents, and university students to study the Constitution, ask critical questions, and share knowledge in their communities to foster informed dialogue and equip the next generation to strengthen Ghana's democratic process.