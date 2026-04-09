Ghana: Mepe Queenmother Concerned About Rising Teenage Pregnancy

The Queenmother of Mepe Traditional Area, Mamaga Adzo Sreku III, has raised alarm over the increasing cases of teenage pregnancy in her community, describing it as a major developmental challenge. She noted that the trend undermines the future of young girls and places extra socio-economic pressure on families.

In an interview at Mepe in the North Tongu District, Mamaga Sreku attributed part of the problem to activities surrounding the annual Afenorto Festival, which she said often exposes girls to exploitation and unprotected sexual activity.

To combat the issue, the Queenmother has launched an educational programme focusing on reproductive health and the risks of early sexual activity. She also introduced a mentorship initiative called 'Time with the Queen', a reading club guiding teenage girls to abstain from sexual activity and focus on their studies. Plans are underway to expand the programme to reach all communities within the traditional area.

Mamaga Sreku stressed the importance of involving boys in the educational campaigns, as many are responsible for impregnating girls without being able to support them, leaving the burden on struggling parents.

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Additionally, she revealed plans to establish a women's resource centre to support teenage mothers by providing childcare services and equipping women with employable skills, encouraging NGOs, philanthropists, and stakeholders to support the initiative.

The Queenmother emphasized that empowering young women is crucial for national development and called for collective action to address teenage pregnancy in Mepe.