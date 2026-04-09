Ghana: Western Region Steps Up Drive for Quality Primary Healthcare

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service is intensifying efforts to provide quality and accessible primary healthcare to residents.

"Our mandate extends beyond ending preventable diseases; we aim to move from survival to thriving and transforming lives," said Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western Regional Director of Health Services, at the opening of the region's 2025 Annual Performance Review Meeting in Takoradi. The meeting focused on the theme: 'Achieving High-Quality Primary Health Care: The Role of All Stakeholders.'

Dr. Okoh-Owusu highlighted that the 2026 priority would be to ensure high-quality primary healthcare and address concerns about the perceived poor quality of care in facilities, particularly in emergencies. She announced plans for a regional dialogue involving all Ministry of Health agencies and stakeholders to define concrete actions to meet these objectives.

The Regional Director emphasized collaboration as essential to reducing unnecessary disability, premature deaths, and achieving health equity across the region. She cited public health emergencies, such as the M-pox outbreak in May 2025, where vaccination campaigns successfully protected public health with partner support.

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Looking forward, interventions will be tailored to community needs, ensuring free primary healthcare for all, and improving facilities to make them cleaner, user-friendly, and well-equipped, with 24-hour services supported by CCTV-monitored environments.

Dr. Okoh-Owusu also addressed the rising burden of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, and the triple burden of malnutrition--overweight, undernutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies. She encouraged young doctors and nurses posted to the region, describing the experience as "rewarding and never a punishment."

She commended health teams for their dedication and praised religious leaders for their continued support and partnership. The review meeting featured holistic assessment and peer review to guide performance, ensure accountability, promote best practices, and enhance community involvement.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson lauded the Ghana Health Service for its resilience and professionalism, emphasizing that multiple stakeholders--including health professionals, government institutions, development partners, traditional authorities, community leaders, the private sector, civil society, and the public--must actively participate in delivering quality healthcare.

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"The resilience and professionalism of health workers continue to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our people," Mr. Nelson said.