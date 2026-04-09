Nigeria: British Museum, Oxford University Experts Visit NRC Legacy Museum to Explore Heritage Partnership

A team of experts from the British Museum and the University of Oxford in England has paid a familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Legacy Museum in the railway compound in Ebute Meta, Lagos, with the aim of strengthening collaboration for the preservation and revival of Nigeria's railway heritage.

The visit was led by Professor Paul Bagu, an anthropologist from the University of Oxford, alongside Mrs. Julia Hudson.

The team explored key sections of the museum, including the historic Old Running Shed, where ageing locomotives and coaches are housed.

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During the visit, Professor Bagu expressed keen interest in the restoration and preservation of these locomotives, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration.

Speaking during the tour, Professor Bagu noted that "the NRC Legacy Museum represents a valuable repository of Nigeria's industrial and cultural history. There is significant potential for collaboration in areas such as conservation, restoration, and knowledge exchange to ensure these assets are preserved for future generations."

A major highlight was the discussion around the historic coach used by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Nigeria.

The experts acknowledged the historical link between Britain and Nigeria's railway system and emphasized the need to leverage this shared heritage.

Bagu further added that: "The historical connections between Britain and Nigeria's railway development present a unique opportunity to build partnerships that celebrate and preserve this shared heritage."

Drawing from regional experience, he also referenced a railway heritage initiative in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where dedicated individuals and enthusiasts have contributed significantly to the revival and sustainability of a museum.

The scholar noted such efforts demonstrate the impact of local commitment and encouraged similar engagement in Nigeria to support the growth of the NRC Legacy Museum.

Meanwhile, the President of the Legacy Museum Railway Compound, Mr. Taye Olaniyi, who welcomed the visitors, appreciated Mr. Nate Adediron, a retired director, for his contributions to the museum.

In his remarks, Olaniyi stated that: "We are honoured to receive our distinguished guests. This visit reinforces the importance of global partnerships in sustaining our vision of making the NRC Legacy Museum a leading railway heritage centre in Africa."

A key highlight of the visit was the technical and operational insights provided by Dr. Quadri A.T., assistant director (Mechanical) of NRC, who enlightened the visitors on the operation, maintenance, and significance of both modern and legacy locomotives.

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His presentation underscored the corporation's ongoing commitment to preserving railway assets while aligning with modern rail development standards.

The visit also covered key thematic exhibits, including: Monuments and Railway Administrators, Nigeria in Transition, and Simplified Visuals of Nigeria's Political Development.

Also, Professor Bagu commended the museum's educational value and encouraged Nigerians to engage younger generations in heritage preservation.

The visit concluded with certificates of presentation to recognize personalities, recommend institutions, and appreciate supporting individuals, followed by a coordinated group photograph session.

This engagement marks a significant step toward international collaboration in preserving Nigeria's railway heritage and further strengthens ongoing efforts to position the NRC Legacy Museum as a leading heritage destination in Africa.