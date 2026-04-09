Nigeria: Edo Govt Tackles Critics, Affirms Huge Leap in Infrastructural Transformation

Benin — The Edo State Government has stoutly defended its performance amid rising criticism, insisting that significant progress has been recorded across key sectors in the last 18 months of the administration of Governor Monday Okpeholo.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Prince Kassim Afegbua, in an interaction session with journalists in Benin yesterday, dismissed recent protests and allegations of poor governance, describing critics as "faceless individuals" lacking political credibility.

Afegbua said the current administration has remained focused on addressing inherited challenges, including infrastructural decay, weak social services and security concerns.

According to him, the government has embarked on aggressive road construction and rehabilitation projects across the state. He listed ongoing works to include the Ramat Park flyover, the Adesuwa Junction flyover on Sapele Road, and the reconstruction of Ekewan Road, as well as several internal roads within Benin City and other parts of the state.

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He added that major inter-city routes, including the Ekpoma-Uromi road, are nearing completion, while maintenance works are ongoing on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi axis to improve mobility.

Afegbua noted that despite setbacks caused by early rains, the government has continued to fast-track infrastructure delivery, with several roads already completed or at advanced stages.

In the education sector, he disclosed that about 80 public schools have so far been renovated and equipped with basic facilities such as desks, chairs and improved roofing, compared to the poor conditions inherited by the administration.

He further revealed that over 6,000 teachers have been recruited into the state's workforce, alongside more than 1,000 health workers engaged to strengthen service delivery.

On healthcare, Afegbua said the government has constructed about 75 primary healthcare centres across the state, with a target of 160 by the end of its first term.

He added that many of the facilities have been equipped to provide immediate services, particularly in rural communities.

He also stated that work has resumed at the state's specialist hospital project, which was inherited at about 55 per cent completion, expressing optimism that substantial progress would be achieved before the end of the year.

Highlighting recent interventions in higher education, Afegbua said the governor approved a N2 billion grant for Edo State University, Iyamho, to support infrastructural development, while also increasing its monthly subvention from N100 million to N250 million.

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He added the government has also initiated financial support programmes, including a N1 billion interest-free loan scheme for small businesses and another N1 billion earmarked for student bursaries.

Afegbua said the administration has taken steps to boost rural development by providing equipment to local governments to facilitate road maintenance and improve access to remote communities.

On security, he acknowledged concerns over kidnapping but noted that intensified operations, collaboration with security agencies and deployment of patrol vehicles and motorcycles have begun to yield results, with reported decline in incidents in recent weeks.

He called on residents to support government efforts by providing useful information to security agencies and fulfilling their tax obligations to enable sustained development.

Afegbua maintained the administration remains committed to practical governance and urged journalists and residents to verify projects independently rather than rely on what he described as misleading narratives.