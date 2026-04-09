Nigeria: Assembly Confirms Ex-APC Chairman As Commissioner

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Yusuf, congratulated Mr Bello and urged him to deliver on his mandate

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed Abdullahi Bello, former state chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs.

This followed a request by Governor Ahmed Ododo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation comes after a cabinet reshuffle that saw the former commissioner, Ozigi Deedat, moved to the works ministry.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Aliyu Yusuf, congratulated Mr Bello and urged him to deliver on his mandate.

Mr Yusuf emphasised effective supervision of local governments and harmony with traditional rulers to promote peace and development across the state.

Mr Bello, in his response, pledged to justify the trust by driving grassroots development and collaboration with traditional institutions.

He expressed gratitude to the governor and members of the Assembly for the confidence reposed in him.

He cited his experience in party leadership as a key qualification for the role, promising transparency, accountability, and responsiveness.

The Assembly also confirmed Sani Salihu as a Permanent Member of the Kogi State House of Assembly Service Commission. (NAN)