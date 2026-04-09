Kenya: CS Wandayi Skips Parliamentary Probe On Fuel Supply Concerns

Nairobi — Members of Parliament have summoned Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to appear before it on 14th April, after failing to honour the summons of the committee, claiming he was out of the country on official duty.

CS Wandayi irked members of the house committee when it was revealed that he had jetted to Dubai despite the ongoing crisis in the country over an imminent fuel shortage should the US-Iran war ceasefire deal collapse.

Committee Chairperson David Gikaria expressed frustration over the failure by key government agencies to honour summons, terming their absence a setback in efforts to address the crisis affecting the energy sector.

The Nakuru Town East MP said the committee had invited officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), but none appeared to shed light on the situation.

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"We have been here since morning deliberating on critical issues affecting the country, but it is frustrating that we cannot give answers to Kenyans because the key players failed to appear," Gikaria said.

According to the lawmaker, KRA had requested more time to prepare a comprehensive report, while a last-minute communication from Principal Secretary Alex Wachira indicated that the CS was out of the country on official duty.

Gikaria, however, faulted the absence of other agencies, particularly KPC and EPRA, saying their input was crucial in establishing the availability, quality, and distribution of fuel across the country.

"It is shocking that KPC, who are key players in this matter, did not show up. EPRA also failed to appear to confirm whether inspections have been carried out in petrol stations reporting shortages," he said.

The committee is investigating reports of fuel scarcity in several parts of the country, even as government agencies maintain that there is sufficient stock.

Gikaria said the meeting was intended to clarify discrepancies between official assurances and the situation on the ground, where many petrol stations are reportedly running dry.

He directed EPRA to provide a detailed report on inspections conducted since early April, including the number of petrol stations assessed and findings on stock levels.

"There is a possibility of hoarding or misinformation. We need a clear report to establish whether stations claiming to have no fuel have been verified," he said.

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The lawmaker also raised concerns over the possible circulation of substandard fuel, saying the committee would demand explanations on why quality control mechanisms may have failed.

The Energy Committee has now written to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to ensure better coordination between Parliament and the Executive, and to compel the attendance of all relevant officials.

Gikaria said CS Wandayi and other stakeholders are expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday to respond to at least 16 key issues, including fuel importation, quality assurance, and distribution challenges.

"We will give a comprehensive report to the House on the availability and quality of petroleum products so that Kenyans can understand whether the country has enough fuel," he said.

The house team Kenyans to remain calm, warning against panic and speculation over possible price increases. He noted that fuel pricing remains under EPRA's mandate and is influenced by global factors.

At the same time, the committee signalled plans to strengthen the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) through increased budgetary allocation to enhance the country's strategic fuel reserves.

"We must build strong reserves to cushion the country against such shocks in future," Gikaria said.