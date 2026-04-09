Liberia Airport Authority Boosts Safety With Modern Fire Engine, Equipment Ahead of Category 9 Goal

- The Liberia Airport Authority has stepped up its efforts to achieve Category 9 international aviation status with the arrival of a modern airport fire engine and advanced ground maintenance equipment at Roberts International Airport.

The newly acquired state-of-the-art fire engine is expected to significantly improve emergency response capabilities at the airport, aligning operations with global aviation safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Authorities say the development marks a major step toward meeting the safety requirements for Category 9 certification, which allows airports to handle larger aircraft and more complex emergencies.

In addition to the fire engine, the LAA has procured two heavy-duty tractors fitted with mowers to maintain grass and vegetation across the airfield. Proper airfield maintenance is critical for ensuring visibility, reducing wildlife intrusion, and maintaining safe aircraft operations.

The initiative is being implemented under the leadership of the LAA's Acting Management Team, with support from its Board of Directors. The administration continues to prioritize safety, security, and improved service delivery in line with international best practices.

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The LAA also acknowledged the support of Joseph Nyumah Boakai and international partners for their role in strengthening the country's aviation infrastructure.

An official commissioning ceremony for the newly acquired equipment is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the LAA Headquarters at Roberts International Airport.

Several high-profile officials are expected to attend the event, including Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan II, Sirleaf Tyler, and Saah H. Joseph, along with representatives from the European Union, the aviation sector, and other key stakeholders.

The development underscores the government's broader commitment to improving aviation safety and ensuring more reliable air transport services across Liberia.

To achieve Category 9 status, airports like Roberts International Airport must maintain advanced fire and rescue capabilities, including modern crash tenders, adequately trained personnel, rapid emergency response within minutes, and sufficient firefighting resources to effectively manage incidents involving large commercial aircraft.