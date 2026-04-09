Africa: Liberia Secures Transformative Investment Partnership With TAF Africa

Liberia has strengthened its commitment to economic growth and urban development with the arrival of a high-level delegation from TAF Africa Global Limited, led by Group Managing Director Mustapha Njie, following an invitation from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.

The visit forms part of the Government of Liberia's strategic effort to attract credible, long-term investment partners capable of delivering transformative development across the country.

The week-long program, coordinated by Ambassador Mohammed M. Bah, Presidential Special Envoy on Investment, includes high-level engagements with the President, the National Investment Commission, the Liberia Land Authority, the National Housing Authority, Monrovia City Corporation, financial institutions, county authorities, and other key stakeholders involved in urban planning and development.

Founded in 1990, TAF Africa Global Limited is one of Africa's leading indigenous real estate developers with over three decades of experience in countries including The Gambia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The company is widely respected for delivering integrated urban communities, affordable housing estates, smart city projects, and mixed-use developments combining residential units, commercial infrastructure, roads, drainage, schools, healthcare facilities, and green spaces.

At the center of the discussions is a proposed 5,000-unit affordable housing and smart city initiative, expected to occupy approximately 500 hectares within the Monrovia growth corridor, with potential expansion to Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

The project is projected to reduce Liberia's housing deficit, create significant employment opportunities, stimulate mortgage and housing finance systems, support diaspora homeownership, and strengthen public-private partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. emphasized Liberia's readiness to welcome transformative investment.

"Liberia remains open and ready for serious investment partnerships that directly improve the lives of our people. Affordable housing and smart urban development are central to our national vision, and we welcome credible African institutions like TAF Africa Global that bring experience, innovation, and long-term commitment to the table," he said. "Strategic partnerships of this nature are essential to expanding economic opportunity, creating employment, and modernizing Liberia's urban landscape."

Ambassador Mohammed M. Bah described the visit as more than a business engagement, calling it a strategic confidence-building mission to position Liberia as a destination for large-scale infrastructure and housing investment in West Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Africa Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This mission reflects the President's clear commitment to mobilizing investment that delivers real impact. TAF Africa Global's track record across Africa gives Liberia a strong opportunity to accelerate affordable housing delivery and planned urban growth through a credible public-private framework," he stated.

During the visit, the delegation will undertake strategic site inspections, county-level consultations, and engage in discussions aimed at signing key legal instruments, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a Joint Venture Outline (JOV), and a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with relevant government institutions.

The Government of Liberia's Office of the Presidential Special Envoy on Investment reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the engagement translates into actionable outcomes, sustained collaboration, and long-term national value.

The partnership signals a new chapter in Liberia's economic development, with the potential to transform housing, infrastructure, and employment opportunities nationwide.

"This initiative is not just about constructing buildings; it is about building a future for Liberia that is inclusive, modern, and sustainable," Ambassador Bah concluded.