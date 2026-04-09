Liberia: Sherif Outlines Roadmap to 75 Percent Electricity Access By 2030

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) is steadily advancing toward the government's ambitious target of providing 75% of Liberians with reliable electricity by 2030, Managing Director Mohammed M. Sherif revealed during a press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Information.

Addressing media representatives at the briefing, Sherif highlighted the achievements of LEC over the past year and outlined the corporation's ongoing strategies to expand electricity access across the country. "When we took over, our access level was around 32%. Today, we are at 38% and moving steadily toward the 75% target," he said.

Sherif emphasized that these improvements stem from both domestic generation efforts and strategic regional power imports. "We are working aggressively to build our domestic generation capacity, while also leveraging the regional power pool with imports from Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea," he noted.

The Managing Director described LEC's workforce as the "Crème de la Crème," with nearly 98% of operations now managed by Liberians. "We do everything locally and have been working tirelessly to deliver electricity for the Liberian people," Sherif said, thanking President Joseph Boakai and the Ministry of Information for their support.

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According to Sherif, LEC currently has a total installed generation capacity of approximately 94 megawatts, including 66 megawatts from the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant. A unit previously damaged four years ago has been repaired, and the plant's full 88-megawatt capacity is expected to come online later this month. Additionally, the Bush Road thermal plant has an installed capacity of 38 megawatts, although available generation at peak periods reaches around 70 megawatts combined with Mount Coffee.

Sherif also stressed the importance of addressing Liberia's aging electricity infrastructure. "Last year alone, we replaced over 400 transformers, upgraded our grid system, and extended electricity connections to communities that had not seen power in over 40 years," he said. Areas including Brewerville, Bentol, Boys town Junction, Marshall, and Disco Hill have benefited from these efforts.

The LEC boss noted that expanding access also requires tackling technical losses and electricity theft. "Currently, only 53% of the electricity generated reaches consumers. The rest is lost due to technical inefficiencies and theft. If we reduce power theft, LEC could even contribute more to the national budget," Sherif explained.

Highlighting LEC's commitment to transparency, Sherif addressed misconceptions about electricity shortages. "Perception without proper understanding leads to deception. We are here to provide facts and figures so the public can understand our operations," he said.

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The Managing Director also outlined Liberia's short-term, medium-term, and long-term energy plans. In the short term, LEC is deploying thermal plants and increasing regional imports to meet rising demand. Medium-term plans focus on expanding domestic generation, while long-term objectives aim to achieve 700 megawatts of installed capacity by 2030 through a mix of hydro, solar, gas, and thermal energy.

Sherif cited the region-wide nature of electricity supply challenges, explaining that low water levels in hydro plants across West Africa can affect Liberia's power supply. "What affects one country often has spillover effects across the region. Our goal is zero low sharing, but we depend on regional cooperation to stabilize supply until domestic capacity can meet demand," he said.

The LEC chief highlighted the corporation's commitment to industrial and residential expansion. "We are connecting the Industrial Park area around the Dominican Cement Company, as well as communities along Kakata Highway. By year-end, we aim to increase available electricity supply to 200-250 megawatts," Sherif said.

Government support remains crucial, according to Sherif. "Just two weeks ago, the government paid $20 million to help settle LEC's debts. Today, we are current with our regional partners, including Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea," he added.

Sherif concluded with a call for public cooperation and confidence in LEC's efforts. "We hear you, we feel your pain, and we know Liberians deserve electricity yesterday, not tomorrow. Our results speak for themselves, and we are committed to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity," he said.