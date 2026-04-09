Liberia: Grand Bassa County Experiences Economic Revival

After decades of poor road conditions and limited agricultural support, residents of Grand Bassa County are now witnessing a significant shift in local economic activity, thanks to strategic investments by the Liberian Agricultural Company (LAC).

The company's initiatives, which combine infrastructure upgrades, farmer training, and market support, are transforming livelihoods and revitalizing the county's rubber-driven economy.

At the heart of this change is a 38-kilometer road connecting Buchanan to LAC's operational hub at Compound #3.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Previously impassable during the rainy season due to flooding, erosion, and damaged culverts, the route has been substantially upgraded under LAC's Sustainable Road Repair Strategy launched in 2024.

According to Deepak Divaran, LAC's Local Rubber Purchase (LRP) and Road Maintenance (RM) Manager, the project went beyond routine maintenance.

"We repaired and replaced more than 50 aging culverts, installed reinforced drainage systems, and ensured the road remains accessible all year round," he said. "Our goal was to make travel safe, faster, and more reliable for both residents and transporters."

The initiative expanded in 2025 through a partnership with the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI), extending roadworks to the St. John Highway and reconnecting previously isolated communities like Jentro Hill and Saturdays Town.

Local transporters have already felt the impact. Samuel K. Doe, a commercial motorcyclist, recalled the hardships of the past: "Before, this road was terrible. During the rainy season, you could spend hours stuck in the mud or even sleep on the road. Now we can travel safely and faster."

Peter N. Zleh added that the improved road has increased business opportunities. "Our bikes used to break down often because of the bad road. Now we can make more trips in one day, and income has gone up," he said. Other riders, including Emmanuel Tarr and James Bedell, also highlighted improved safety and easier night travel.

Truck drivers transporting goods along the corridor reported similar benefits. Trokon, a logistics operator, said, "Before, trucks could get stuck for days. Now we move without delay, and business is improving."

Beyond infrastructure, LAC's farmer training programs are helping local farmers improve rubber production practices. In Wesseh Town, participants have expressed gratitude but are calling for expanded access.

Oreatha Jones, who attended the tapping training program, said, "The training came during farming season, so many people missed it. More than twenty farmers still want to learn. We need it again."

She also highlighted the lack of equipment: "We don't have the materials needed to improve production." Moses Paygar added, "Before, we were tapping without understanding. Now we know how to care for the trees and improve quality."

LAC officials say their approach integrates infrastructure, training, and market access to create a sustainable agricultural system. Extension workers regularly monitor farmers to ensure compliance with environmental and labor standards. The company also provides farming materials on credit, with repayment tied to future rubber sales.

This year, LAC is distributing approximately 140,000 improved rubber plants to smallholder farmers, with plans to introduce advanced techniques like bud grafting through farmer cooperatives.

District Superintendent of Compound #3, Morris Neasain, described the initiatives as crucial to regional growth. "Had it not been for LAC, that road would be very deplorable by now," he said. "Today, people can move freely. What used to take hours now takes minutes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Neasain noted that the county's rubber-driven economy is already boosting livelihoods, with some farmers earning between $500 and $2,000 monthly. "LAC is not only focused on profit--they are investing in people and the future," he emphasized.

Despite the progress, residents stress the need for continued support. Farmers are calling for more training sessions, better access to equipment, and expanded agricultural programs to sustain the economic revival.

As roads reconnect communities and farming practices improve, Grand Bassa County serves as a model of how targeted investment in infrastructure and agriculture can drive lasting rural development. For many residents, the journey continues, but for the first time in years, the road ahead is clear.