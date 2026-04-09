Liberia: HSL Inaugurates Presidents Biography Series

The Historical Society of Liberia (HSL) inaugurates the Presidents Biography Series (PBS). PBS aims to write the life stories of Liberia's presidents.

This goal reechoes the fundamental principle that precipitated the formation of HSL in 2021: Preserving Liberia's past through research and publication. HSL is collaborating with individuals from different professional backgrounds to write the biographies. Each author will write a biography of their choice for subsequent publication. HSL is exploring different publication options. The ideal scenario envisions all the biographies being published by the same press.

To date, at least a dozen individuals have expressed interest in writing biographies for the following presidents: Joseph J. Roberts, Stephen A. Benson, Daniel B. Warner, James S. Payne, Edward J. Roye, James S. Smith, Arthur Barclay, Edwin Barclay, William V.S. Tubman, Samuel K. Doe, Moses Blah, William R. Tolbert Jr., and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Biographies will have single authors and joint authors. And so far, all the prospective authors are Liberians.

Inaugurating PBS: Snapshot of completed & ongoing manuscripts

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Today we inaugurate PBS and simultaneously announce the first biographies and their respective authors. Manuscript for one biography is completed and is undergoing editorial review. Here are the biographies and their authors.

President Edwin J. Barclay (1930-1944): Author Dr. Anthony Barclay (manuscript completed). Dr. Anthony Barclay is a development specialist with considerable experience in public policy, management, governance, research, and capacity building.

He was senior advisor at the World Bank in Washington D.C. Dr. Barclay is also served as associate professor at the University of Liberia and adjunct lecturer at Cuttington University. Dr. Barclay has authored and co-edited books and articles. Commenting on the importance of the biography, Dr. Barclay states that "Biographies play an essential role in understanding and preserving the tapestry and dynamics of human history." Yet, he notes that "full-length, scholarly biographies remain exceedingly rare...

Much of the existing literature consists of brief profiles, encyclopedia entries...Although I am a biological descendant of Edwin James Barclay...this biography has been written with scholarly rigor and academic objectivity...My familial connection has provided a unique vantage point...it has not compromised the critical standards of historical inquiry."

President William V. S. Tubman (1944-1971): AuthorDr. Samuel G. Toe.

Dr. Toe is Associate Professor of Politics, International Relations and International Political Economy and former Director of the Ibrahim Badamasi Bagangida (IBB) Graduate School of International Relations at the University of Liberia. Dr. Toe has held positions in public service, international organization, and the academy. Most recently he served as Deputy Minister of Education, Republic of Liberia (2024-2025) and was president of a liberal arts university (now APEX University, 2021-2022). Dr. Toe co-authored a book and published peer-reviewed articles. His co-authored book is Impunity Unity Attack: The Evolution and Imperatives of the Liberian TRC (2008). His biography calls for a new model for assessing President Tubman, as the traditional pro-Tubman and anti-Tubman schools of thought are inadequate, "neither...tells the full story...By seeking to fully comprehend Tubman within his own time and circumstances," Dr. Toe writes, "I hope this book will trigger renewed interest in the man and his presidency..." Dr. Toe expects to complete his manuscript in 2027.

President Arthur Barclay (1904-1912): Author Ms. Kau KidauFahnbulleh.Ms. Fahnbulleh is a researcher, archivist, and public policy consultant dedicated to preserving and interpreting Liberia's historical record. Her work focuses on the lives and legacies of Liberia's presidents and the broader development of the Republic. She has served in senior public service roles and contributed to national policy and governance initiatives. Through the Liberia Legacy Foundation, she advances historical preservation, civic education, and Liberian-centered scholarship to ensure the nation's history is accurately documented and shared. Ms. Fahnbulleh indicates that among others, "President Barclay assumed the presidency at a time when Liberia faced threats to its sovereignty and internal cohesion...particularly Britain and France, over boundary disputes...and extending effective governance beyond the coastal settlements..."

President James S. Smith (1871-1872): Author Mr. Carlos Wallace Smith Jr.Mr. Smith is a Minnesota-based businessman, public policy practitioner, and communication specialist. He holds master's degrees in business management and project management and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Public Policy. He has also served on corporate boards in Liberia. Mr. Smith believes that President Smith's brief presidency was consequential: "The significance of this biography lies in President Smith's ability to rise to the occasion during one of Liberia's most challenging political periods, and help shepherd the nation to peace and stability..." Mr. Smith recalls that President Smith was able "to survive orphanhood in a new environment, and elevate himself through sheer grit and intellect to the highest office in Liberia." Mr. Smith expects to complete his manuscript in 2027.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2006-2018): AuthorDr. Tanya AnsahtaGarnett. Dr. Garnett has two decades of experience as a professor, researcher, facilitator, technical adviser, and gender expert. As an educator both in the United States and in Liberia, she has taught international development and gender studies...Dr. Garnett is an avid researcher, and her research interests focus on...peacebuilding, women's political representation..." She has published peer-reviewed papers and book chapters. They include Unpacking Political Masculinities in Liberia, ALIGN Report. London, UK; "Women and Peacebuilding in postconflict African States," The Palgrave Handbook of African of African Women's Studies. O. Yacob-Haliso, T. Falola (eds.) Springer Nature Switzerland. Regarding her biography, Dr. Garnett writes, "In conducting initial research for the bibliography, I realized that it may be difficult to separate gender from this biography, as the anomaly of President Sirleaf's gender is a central feature of the literature around her presidency...but it will require intentional effort not to make this biography solely about gender and presidential leadership--as the current bibliography might suggest." Dr. Garnett's manuscript will be completed around December 2028.

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We appreciate the continual public support for PBS. Update will be provided periodically.

HSL's Board: William Ezra Allen, Ph.D. (Chair), D. Elwood Dunn, Ph.D. and Cassandra Mark-Thiesen, Ph.D.

For information, allenulhist@gmail.com