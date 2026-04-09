Liberia: Nathan F. Reeves Charity Receives U.S.$7k Prize

The Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial High School campus in Paynesville was decorated in blue and white for a celebration Tuesday morning. It was a special occasion where NHSS organizers delivered on a historic promise to recognize greatness.

Amidst cheers from the student body, NHSS organizer Dionysius Sagbeh presented a US$7,000.00 cash prize to the school for clinching the 2025/2026 National High School Football Championship. Additionally, Alvin Kollie, the tournament's breakout star, received US$1,000.00 as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"We are celebrating something that has never happened in this country's history," Sagbeh told the assembly. "Our organization is the first to successfully execute a truly nationwide high school championship involving more than 150 schools. But today is about more than just the money; it is about the message."

Sagbeh, a former professional central defender, used his own life story to inspire the students. He emphasized that the era of choosing between the pitch and the classroom is over. "Sports and education should complement each other. I am a living example of life after the game. We want you to love the game, but we want you to graduate. Education is the preparation for your future when the playing days are over."

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For school administrators, the championship arrived at a critical psychological juncture for the students. Principal Shadrick B. Cassell Jr. noted that the tournament acted as a vital intervention during a time when many students typically lose interest in their studies.

"At the closure of the school year, kids often lose focus," Principal Cassell explained. "This victory has given them a reason to remain steady and engaged. It proves to them that playing sports in school carries a huge benefit, provided they remain in the system."

Cassell further elaborated on the school's philosophy of using sports as a hook for social rehabilitation. "If a child is giving their parents problems or doesn't want to go to school, let them come to us. We identify their gifts first. Through friendship, peer counseling, and discipline, we solve the problem. This competition is a model to bring young people back to school and away from the streets."

The impact was perhaps felt most deeply by the students themselves. Charity Memorial's 11th grader, Sarah R. Doe, talked about how the school's winning streak, highlighted by a 6-2 group stage victory, has boosted their pride and "popularity."

"I am so happy to see my school going this far and even preparing to go internationally," Sarah said, referring to the football travel opportunity to Ghana or Nigeria included in the winner's package. "This will encourage students who have talent but are just staying home playing among themselves. It shows that even if you have to attend a government school or seek help from an aunt or uncle for fees, your talent can give you a social life and a future."

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As the US$7,000 check was handed over, the atmosphere was one of profound hope. The NHSS initiative has demonstrated that when sports are organized with "systems and structures," they become more than a game--they become a catalyst for moral values, academic standards, and national unity.

With the 2025/2026 season officially concluded, Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial stands as a beacon for other institutions, proving that champions are built in the classroom just as much as they are on the field.

The Nathan F. Reeves Charity Memorial is more than just an event; it's a celebration of community spirit and generosity, highlighted by its impressive financial contributions that drive meaningful impact.

At the heart of the event is the grand prize of US$7,000.00, a substantial amount that not only honors the memory of Nathan F. Reeves but also supports various charitable causes close to his legacy. This significant sum draws enthusiastic participation, inspiring competitors and donors alike to rally around the cause.

Adding to the excitement is the US$1,000.00 MVP award, which recognizes the most outstanding individual performance, combining personal achievement with philanthropy.

Together, these monetary figures exemplify how the event combines competition, remembrance, and charity, making each dollar raised a testament to the enduring power of community and compassion.