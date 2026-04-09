Ghana: ECG Set to Begin Transformer Replacement, Upgrade Project

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to begin a GH¢240 million major transformer replacement and upgrade project across eight substations in selected parts of the Greater Accra Region, with the first phase scheduled to begin today.

The project, aimed at improving power supply reliability and meeting growing electricity demand, forms part of a broader nationwide effort to strengthen the power distribution network. It is expected to enhance voltage stability, reduce frequent outages, and provide additional capacity to serve new customers in rapidly expanding communities.

As part of preparations, ECG organised a media visit to the Nmai Dzorn substation in the Adenta Municipality, where journalists observed ongoing groundwork and readiness ahead of the exercise.

Addressing the media during the visit, the General Manager in charge of Sub Transmission for ECG in the area, Ing. Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, explained that the project would involve upgrading transformer capacity from 20MVA to 30MVA to meet increasing demand and improve service delivery.

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He said the exercise, expected to be completed within two days, would significantly enhance reliability, improve voltage levels, and create additional capacity to connect new customers in the fast-growing enclave.

He noted that the project would limit outages to about six hours per customer and formed part of a broader initiative targeting eight substations, adding that works had already been completed at Haatso, with subsequent upgrades planned for areas including La, Teshie Nungua, Spintex Road, Adenta, and parts of Tema, before extending to Kumasi.

Mr. Atsyatsya assured customers that although there would be some level of load management during the exercise, there would be no total blackout, as ECG had developed a schedule that would minimise disruption.

He revealed that the total cost of the installation of two transformers at the Nmai Dzorn substation alone is approximately GH¢34 million, fully funded by ECG as part of the company's ongoing investment drive to strengthen the national power distribution network.

Mr. Atsyatsya added that the new transformers were expected to last more than 30 years with proper maintenance, ensuring long-term efficiency and reliability of electricity supply.

· Mr. Atsyatsya (left) addressing the press with Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku (right)

The Acting Director of Communications of ECG, Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, on his part, said the visit was important for stakeholders to appreciate the company's readiness for the exercise.

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He emphasised that the upgrade would improve power reliability, reduce frequent outages, and prevent transformer overloads.

Dr. Ayiku outlined the areas that would be affected during the first phase, which include parts of Nanakrom, School Junction, Nmai Dzorn, Fair Heaven, University Farms, East Legon Hills, and Santoe.

Others were Borteyman, Rojo Roso, Lakeside Communities, New Legon, Soja Line, ECG Village, Katamanso, Amanfrom, Paradise Estate, Regimanuel, Adom Gate, Japan Motors, Little Roses, and surrounding neighbourhoods.

He used the opportunity to sensitise the public on the need for the project, urging customers to cooperate during the period, as the temporary inconvenience would lead to improved and more stable power supply.