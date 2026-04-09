Ghana: Hold On to Hope, Faith Through Resurrection of Jesus Christ... X'tians Urged

Associate Pastor of Kingspride Word International Church, Reverend Francis Doe, has urged Christians to hold on to hope and faith through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Centering his sermon on 1 Corinthians 15, during the climax of a three-day Easter camping in Accra on Sunday, Rev. Doe described the resurrection as the foundation of the Christian faith and a source of enduring hope for humanity.

"The resurrection is not just a story. It assures us that no matter how dark life may seem, there is victory beyond suffering, and life beyond death," he told congregants.

He emphasised that Christ's death and resurrection were not only historical events but transformative truths that continued to impact lives today. Rev. Doe encouraged worshippers to remain steadfast in faith despite life's challenges.

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"If Christ has conquered death, then there is nothing we face that is beyond God's power," he said.

Touching on the issue of death, Rev. Doe reassured the congregation that it no longer held ultimate power over Christians.

"Death has been defeated. Through Christ, we have victory, and that victory gives us hope--not just for today, but for eternity," he said.

In a related event, Rev. Dr Sam Ayi Ankrah, Founder and General Overseer of Kingspride Word Chapel International, during the ordination of Pastor Nii Quaye Ashie of the Klo Agogo branch, urged Christians to walk in Christ's footsteps and lead others to salvation.

"Live holy, love others, and guide humanity toward God," Rev. Ankrah told the congregants, adding that "Be Christ-like in word and deed, bringing hope and salvation to all."