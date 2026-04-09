Ghana: NNSAII Inaugurates Seven-Member Governing Board to Champion Academic Research

The Nsowah-Nuamah Statistics and Artificial Intelligence Institute (NNSAII) has inaugurated a seven-member governing board to champion academic research into practical technological solutions to address real-world economic and development challenges in the country.

The board was sworn in yesterday in Accra by the Director of the Institute of Distance Learning and Continuing Education at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr Alfred Sabah.

It has Professor Nicholas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah (Chair), Professor Ezekiel Nii Noye Nortey, Professor Peter Quartey, Dr Charles Owiredu, Professor Smile Gavua Dzisi, and Professor Kaku Sagary Nokoe.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the chairman of the Governing Council of Southshore University College, Professor Felix Nikoi Hammond, urged the board to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence and data science in education, policy development, and industry across Ghana and beyond.

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"We are not merely inaugurating an institute; we are formalising a legacy of intellectual excellence," he said, referring to the scholarly contributions of Professor Nicholas Nsowah-Nuamah, after whom the institute is named.

Professor Hammond said the institute was expected to function as a "living laboratory," transforming decades of academic research into real-world applications through predictive intelligence and artificial intelligence-driven innovation.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between theory and practice by ensuring that students graduate with market-ready skills and entrepreneurial capabilities.

Prof. Hammond urged the board to foster partnerships with industry and international institutions to ensure the institute remains aligned with global standards while addressing African challenges through data and technology.

A member of the board, Dr Charles Owiredu, speaking on behalf of the members, pledged that they would work collaboratively with staff to advance the institute's mission and support its growth.

Professor Nicholas Nsowah-Nuamah, who chairs the board, is a distinguished statistician and President of Southshore University College, Ghana, with extensive experience in academic leadership and public service.