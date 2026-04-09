Ghana: Moh Launches Maternal Mental Health Policy

8 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Prince ADDO FRIMPONG

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a Maternal Mental Health Policy (MMHP) to integrate mental health care into Ghana's health system, targeting pregnant women and new mothers.

The policy, Ghana's first, covers the period 2026 to 2037 and was developed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the Mental Health Authority Ghana. It aims to address the growing burden of mental health conditions among expectant and postpartum women.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, the Director of the Technical Coordination Directorate at the MoH, Hafez Adom Taher, described maternal mental health as a fundamental human right and a critical investment in national development. He noted that the psychological challenges of motherhood had long been neglected.

He said poor maternal mental health could lead to increased maternal mortality and impaired child development, stressing that the issue required urgent attention.

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The policy, he explained, provides a framework to integrate mental health services into routine reproductive and child health care, strengthen community-based support, and promote early detection.

Dr Taher further indicated that the ministry was working with the National Health Insurance Authority to ensure that mental health services are gradually covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme, with regular monitoring reports to track progress.

On behalf of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Titus Beyuo assured of Parliament's commitment to adequate funding and legal support for implementation. He emphasised that mental health, particularly among women, remained a critical but often neglected aspect of development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority revealed that a national analysis conducted with the World Health Organisation showed that between 32 and 50 per cent of pregnant and postpartum women experience mental health conditions, mainly anxiety and depression, with less than 10 per cent receiving care.

A WHO representative, Sofonias Asrat, said the policy would improve maternal well-being, especially among vulnerable groups.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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