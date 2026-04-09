Ghana: World Autism Day - Govt Urged to Prioritise Inclusive Education

The government has been urged to prioritise the implementation of inclusive education to ensure that children with special needs are accepted and given access to quality education. It is against this backdrop that the Chief Executive Officer of the Liztino Centre, Mrs Angel Bertino, stressed the need for government to enforce inclusive education policies across the country.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Autism Awareness Month celebration held at St. Peter's Senior High School in Accra to mark World Autism Day on Thursday, Mrs Bertino emphasised the need for government to deploy adequately trained professional teachers who could effectively support children with special needs.

The event, organised by the Liztino Centre for Children with Special Needs and championed by autistic advocate Young Phil Bertino, also coincided with Young Phil's 19th birthday and aimed to inspire others through his story. Despite being autistic, he has defied the odds to become Africa's only known autistic cyclist. He is also a pianist, chef, and tennis player.

"There are many qualified teachers in the country, but they are often assigned to roles where their skills are underutilised. Teachers must be posted to areas where they can make meaningful impact," she stated.

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She also encouraged students to support their peers with special needs, helping them feel comfortable enough to learn and contribute to national development.

Mrs Bertino further educated students on autism and tasked them to serve as ambassadors by promoting understanding, love, and care for individuals with the condition. She stressed that autism was not contagious and that interacting with autistic persons posed no risk but rather strengthens societal development.

"We are all one people and as we celebrate World Autism Day globally, it is a call for everyone to get involved and support persons with special needs," she mentioned.

She added that teachers must lead by example, as showing care and inclusion would encourage students to do the same.

In his remarks, Young Phil Bertino thanked the school for accepting him and called on parents to show greater love and support for their autistic children. He noted that, through his example, many children like him could become independent, pursue education, secure employment, and contribute meaningfully to society. He also entertained the audience with piano renditions of Ghanaian songs, including the national anthem and other patriotic tunes.

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A member of the school's management, Mrs Gifty Otoo, commended the organisers for the impactful programme, describing it as both educational and eye-opening. "It is inspiring to meet Young Phil and witness his abilities. It serves as motivation for both teachers and students," she said.

She added that the school has made significant efforts in supporting students with special needs, many of whom have been successfully integrated and were performing well. "We must continue to be friendly and inclusive so that children with special needs feel comfortable and are able to learn effectively," she emphasised.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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