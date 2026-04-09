Poor nutrition and limited parental support is hampering the ability of children in Ghana to achieve their educational goals, the Co-founder and Executive Director of Learning Masterminds, Dr Mama Laryea, has stated.

She explained that some children in the country were academically weak because of the poor development of their brains and also lacked the right environment to study. Dr Laryea stated this during the 30th Anniversary celebration of the Curious Minds last Thursday.

According to her, a child in Ghana had only 45 per cent chance of reaching or attaining his or her educational goal in life, stressing that the country must prioritise children's wellbeing if it hoped to secure a better future for them.

The programme, held under the theme: '30 Years of Empowering Young People through Meaningful Participation for Sustainable Development,' was part of activities commemorating three decades of youth empowerment initiatives by a child-focused organisation.

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She stressed that building confidence in children was crucial, noting that many young people failed to excel simply because they doubted themselves, even when they possessed the ability to succeed.

Dr Laryea explained that parents and caregivers remained the first line of support for children, urging them to take responsibility for their welfare, particularly in the areas of nutrition, care, and emotional support.

The Executive Coordinator of Curious Minds, Kingsley Obeng Kyereh, said the organisation began 30 years ago as a small 30-minute pre-recorded radio programme after the celebration of the International Children's Day of Broadcasting.

He elaborated that the initiative later evolved from solely producing radio programmes to addressing broader development issues affecting children and young people, including reproductive health and youth empowerment.

Mr Obeng Kyereh said the organisation trained children and young people to understand national and international child rights documents, enabling them to engage meaningfully on issues affecting their welfare.