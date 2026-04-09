Ghana: Lecturer, AUCB Students Support Family Near Assin Manso Slave Site

A community whose livelihoods were affected following the redesignation of the site.

A SENIOR Lecturer at the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), Dr. Godswill Kwame Tetteh Arikor, together with Level 200 students of the institution, on Saturday presented assorted items to a family living near the Assin Manso Slave River site in the Central Region.

The items donated included books, pens, pencils, erasers, and other learning materials, as well as clothes, shoes, sandals, and dresses, among others.

Making the presentation, Dr. Arikor, a lecturer in African Diaspora Studies, stated that the gesture was an annual initiative aimed at supporting families in the community.

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"Since 2018, I have been donating items to people living along the Assin Manso riverbank to help improve their standard of living," he said.

The lecturer explained that students from AUCB regularly visited the slave site as part of their academic experience. This, he said, allows students to witness where slave trade activities took place and better understand the conditions under which they occurred.

He further added that apart from the annual educational visits, Africans from the diaspora visit and support the community during the Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST) period.

· Dr. Arikor presenting the items to Ms. Nyakwa during the visit

He, therefore, appealed to the public to support the people living in the area, either in cash or in kind, to help improve their standard of living.

"The families face several challenges, including limited access to resources and other social amenities, which hinder their ability to contribute meaningfully to national development," he said.

The head of the household, Ms. Abena Nyarkwa, who received the items, thanked Dr. Arikor and his team for their continued support. Ms. Nyarkwa said the lecturer had remained consistent in supporting the settlers at Assin Manso whenever he visited the area, either alone or with students on educational visits.