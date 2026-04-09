Nigeria: Anambra Community Seeks Access Road to Fishing Lakes

The community elders and leaders expressed deep concern over their post-harvest losses, resulting from the poor and deplorable condition of the roads to the lakes.

The Umuoba Anam Community in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State has appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to come to their aid by building access roads to the major fishing lakes in the area.

Some community elders and leaders made the appeal on Monday when they took reporters on a tour of the lakes, including Isaa, Iwelle and Iwalaa fishing lakes.

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They expressed deep concern over their post-harvest losses, resulting from the poor and deplorable condition of the roads to the lakes.

They said that when built, the roads would facilitate the evacuation of fresh fish to neighbouring urban towns and boost economic activity in the community.

The Chairperson of Mmevo Ruling Council, Sunday Nduba, lamented that large quantities of fish harvested during fishing festivals "often die and spoil before reaching urban markets", due to the lack of good roads.

Mr Nduba said they access the lakes only by motorcycle and bicycle, making it difficult to transport fish in commercial quantities to the markets.

"We are forced to dry the fish, instead of selling them fresh, because vehicles find it difficult to reach the lakes.

"The construction of a road from Iyiora Anam to the lakes will significantly improve our livelihoods," Mr Nduba said.

According to him, with adequate infrastructure, such as good roads, solar light and potable water, our fishing festival can rival the Argungu Fishing Festival and become a major tourist attraction for Anambra.

Also, the council Secretary, Ignatius Obadiegwu, urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to collaborate with the Anambra State Government to develop the lakes into revenue-generating tourist sites.

The President of Umuoba Anam Youth Council, Onyebuchi Mmeh, commended the governor's development strides in other parts of the state.

Mr Mmeh, however, appealed to the governor to replicate similar road interventions in their community to improve fishing and tourism.

He specifically called for the provision of good roads, solar light and pipe-borne water to enhance the people's living conditions and support the local economy.

Another community member, Chukwudi Nwakonuche, spoke about the community's security concerns.

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Mr Nwakonuche said that the lack of street lights exposed fishers to great risks, including robbery attacks and snake bites.

"We need solar lights to improve visibility and safety at night in our community," he said.

A fisherman, Ignatius Nnekwe, listed a variety of local fish species commonly harvested in the lakes, including okpo, egbili, ikele, obo, asa, ikpokpo, and ipete.

Mr Nnekwe, however, emphasised that the lack of good access road remained the major challenge affecting their fishing business.

He appealed to the government to urgently address the situation to reduce their huge post-harvest losses and improve their incomes from fishing.

(NAN)