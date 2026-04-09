Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Faces Expulsion Over Guinea Territory Remarks

CAPITOL HILL — Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah is facing possible expulsion from the House of Representatives after lawmakers initiated a formal probe into allegations of misconduct tied to his recent comments on Liberia's territorial dispute with Guinea.

The move follows a communication from Bong County District 3 Representative Sumo Mulbah, which accuses Kolubah of gross breach of duty, misconduct in office and violation of his oath. The House has forwarded the matter to its Committee on Rules, Order and Administration for investigation, with a report expected within 10 days.

At least 36 members of the House have reportedly signed onto the effort seeking Kolubah's expulsion, according to legislative sources, indicating growing support within the chamber for disciplinary action.

The complaint centers on statements allegedly made by Kolubah suggesting that disputed territory between Liberia and Guinea belongs to Guinea. Lawmakers backing the move argue the remarks undermine Liberia's sovereignty, weaken its diplomatic position and bring the Legislature into disrepute.

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The charges are anchored in Article 62 of Liberia's Constitution, which outlines grounds for impeachment, including misconduct and gross breach of duty. The complaint also references Article 20(a), emphasizing the responsibility of public officials to defend the republic's territorial integrity.

The case has drawn political backlash and raised concerns about broader implications for Liberia's democracy. Nimba County District 7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility of the Citizens Movement for Change described the move as a calculated political effort.

"The plot to remove Hon. Yekeh Kolubah is clear and real," Bility said in a social media post following Thursday's session. "Sadly, we are entering a dangerous phase of our democratic governance."

Bility's remarks highlight growing divisions within the Legislature, with some lawmakers viewing the action against Kolubah as necessary to uphold national interest while others see it as a threat to free expression and political dissent.

The House has yet to make a final determination. The Committee on Rules, Order and Administration is expected to conduct hearings, gather evidence and engage relevant stakeholders before presenting its findings to plenary.

If the committee recommends impeachment and the House proceeds, the case could be transmitted to the Senate for trial, as required by the Constitution. A conviction could result in Kolubah's removal from office and disqualification from holding public office in the future.

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What to know about expulsion

Expulsion is among the most serious disciplinary actions the House can take against one of its members, resulting in the complete removal of an elected lawmaker before the end of his or her constitutional term.

The action terminates a member's right to sit, vote and represent their constituency.

The House derives its authority to discipline members from the Constitution, which allows each chamber of the Legislature to adopt and enforce its own rules. Because expulsion affects democratic representation, it requires a two-thirds majority of the full 73-member House, at least 49 votes, to pass.

Once a member is expelled, the seat becomes vacant and must be filled according to constitutional and electoral procedures.

Under Rule 9 of the Standing Rules and Procedures of the House, a member can only be expelled where the House determines sufficient grounds exist. The rules do not provide a detailed list of offenses, leaving plenary with broad discretion. Expulsion must be enacted through a formal legislative resolution supported by the supermajority threshold, a high bar intended to prevent arbitrary or politically motivated removals.