Nigeria: Indabo Residents in Kano Call for More Health Workers to Ensure Round-the-Clock Phc Services

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In Indabo Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), the call for 24-hour services is growing louder as pregnant women risk their lives when labour begins at night with no access to care. For other patients, the difference between life and death depends on whether help is available after dark.

"We need our PHC to operate 24 hours. Mothers cannot wait until morning. Delays could cost lives," one resident, Baba Usman, lamented.

Indabo PHC, located in Indabo Ward of Wudil Local Government Area (LGA) in Kano, is a level 2 Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal facility; however, gaps in staffing, infrastructure, and service delivery limit access, especially at night. During a town hall meeting held on 27 January 2026, over 100 residents assessed their PHC through a Community Scorecard, revealing systemic challenges, weak accountability systems, and inadequate water supply.

The Chief Imam, Malam Sivil Liman,also recounted his experience seeking care under the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHMA), which was also echoed by other attendees. "I was treated rudely when trying to get drugs. I wanted to report it, but I did not know where to go," he said, highlighting gaps in grievance mechanisms.

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Such stories reveal the human cost of weak systems, where lack of information and limited services leave residents vulnerable.

Health workers at the facility confirmed that staff shortages limit round-the-clock service delivery. They also reported cases of malnutrition and missed immunisations due to misinformation among caregivers.

The situation in Indabo reflects critical gaps in the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, particularly in strengthening equitable, high-quality healthcare systems. Additionally, ensuring functional, responsive PHCs is key to improving maternal and child health outcomes.

Stakeholders must therefore:

Ensure adequate staffing for 24-hour PHC operations

Improve community awareness of grievance mechanisms

Strengthen and empower the Ward Development Committees' structure for accountability

Invest in basic infrastructure like water and drug supply

"Healthcare is our collective concern," a participant, Sanusi Muhammad concluded. "If we protect it, we protect the lives of our mothers and children".