Gambia: 3 Candidates Confirm Participation in GFF Presidential Elections

9 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Three (3) candidates have confirmed their participation in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidential election slated for August 2026.

Kemo Ceesay, Sadibou Kamaso and Amadou LS Jaiteh are expected to participate in the GFF presidential election.

The trio will be ambitious to win the election to become the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Sadibou Kamaso lost to Lamin Kabba Bajo in the 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidential election.

Football stakeholders will be eager to elect new executives to steer the affairs of football in The Gambia.

President Lamin Kabba Bajo will not conest in the 2026 GFF presidential election.

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