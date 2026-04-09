Gambian Duo Make Names in Senegalese Basketball League

9 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Kassim Oscar

The Gambian duo Tida Minteh and Fatima Bah are currently making headlines in the Senegalese Basketball League after helping their team to reach the 2026 Coupe Maire Dakar.

They defeated last season's finalists Camberene 52 sets to 43.

The match featured nearly fifty points scored by Jimmy Basket Academy (JBA).

18 points came from shooting guard Fatima Bah and 8 points from Tida Minteh, who received the highlight of the match

She is affectionately described as the female Gambian Messi in basketball.

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