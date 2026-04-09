Gambia: GnNOC Prexy Expresses Delight for Gracing Volleyball Curtain Raiser Finals

President of Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), Bai Dodou Jallow, expressed delight for gracing the 2026 Volleyball super Cup matches.

Jallow was speaking to journalists shortly after the Volleyball Super Cup finals played at Qcell volleyball Court on Saturday.

"The Super Cup finals marked the curtain raiser of the new volleyball league season," Jallow said.

Jalllow stated that the male and the female teams have both showcased skills during the super cup finals, adding that ten teams are expected to participate in the male league as well as in the female.

"This is just a curtain raiser and the numbers are good in terms of fans. We have seen new young players coming up and we are looking forward to the new league season," Jallow explained.

He further revealed that they are also looking to improve funding, sponsorship and prize money.

"We are also looking to make sure that teams play more games, adding that they want to make the matches very competitive.

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