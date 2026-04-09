Gambia: GnNOC Prexy Expresses Delight for Gracing Volleyball Curtain Raiser Finals

9 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

President of Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), Bai Dodou Jallow, expressed delight for gracing the 2026 Volleyball super Cup matches.

Jallow was speaking to journalists shortly after the Volleyball Super Cup finals played at Qcell volleyball Court on Saturday.

"The Super Cup finals marked the curtain raiser of the new volleyball league season," Jallow said.

Jalllow stated that the male and the female teams have both showcased skills during the super cup finals, adding that ten teams are expected to participate in the male league as well as in the female.

"This is just a curtain raiser and the numbers are good in terms of fans. We have seen new young players coming up and we are looking forward to the new league season," Jallow explained.

He further revealed that they are also looking to improve funding, sponsorship and prize money.

"We are also looking to make sure that teams play more games, adding that they want to make the matches very competitive.

Barry stuns fans after incredible performance in Senegambia derby

Gambian duo make names in Senegalese Basketball League

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.