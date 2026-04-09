Gambia: Bojang Siblings Re-Arrest Unlawful, Regrettable - Minister

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Hon. Dawda A. Jallow in response to questions during his press conference told journalists that the re-arrest and detention of Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang after their acquittal and discharge by the High Court was "unlawful and regrettable."

"To be released from prison and be re-arrested is not lawful; it is regrettable it happened," Hon. Jallow told journalists.

Ousainou and Amie Bojang were acquitted and discharged by Hon. Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Special Criminal Division of the High Court on the 30th of March 2026 after more than two and a half years, standing trial of the murder of two police officers at the Sukuta Jabang Traffic Lights.

After the court decided to free them, the state informed the court of its intention to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal. Hon. Justice Jaiteh then granted Ousainou and Amie Bojang bail pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

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The Bojang siblings fulfilled the bail condition. However, immediately they were released, members of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) re-arrested them, took them to the Police Headquarters, and subsequently returned them to the Mile 2 Central Prison.

It was later revealed that the state filed an ex-parte motion to stay the execution of Hon. Justice Jaiteh's order granting the duo bail.

This action by the authorities received widespread condemnation from the public and a protest by Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) on the 31st of March 2026.

"So after having been formally released from the prisons, he (Ousainou Bojang) could not have been re-arrested without a fuller court order, which I am not aware of. So necessary interventions were done and he was released immediately," the Attorney General told journalists when questioned about the legality of their re-arrest.

The Attorney General, however, stated that acquittal does not equate to "he did not do it." He said when somebody is acquitted, it is different from saying that the accused did not do it.

"Acquittal simply means the court reached a verdict that evidence is not sufficient enough to convict. This is completely different from whether the suspect did the offence or not. And I think you and the media need to help people to understand these differences," he said.