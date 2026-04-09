Gambia: IEC Warns Against Double Registration As It Rolls Out 2026 Voter Registration

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Joseph Colley, has announced the commencement of the 2026 Supplementary Voter Registration exercise, warning that no double registration will be tolerated as the country prepares for a crucial electoral cycle.

He warned that any attempt to fraudulently register or register more than once constitutes an offence and will be dealt with accordingly. The Commission, he said, remains committed to upholding the principle of one person, one vote.

The exercise begins on April 8 and will run until May 21, 2026. According to the Commission, the registration is a key step in the electoral process, serving as a prelude to the presidential election scheduled for early December 2026, as well as National Assembly and Local Government Elections expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The chairman stressed that the exercise is vital for strengthening democracy and ensuring that all eligible Gambians are given the opportunity to participate. It targets citizens who are not currently on the voters roll, including those who have turned 18 or will do so by December 5, 2026, as well as those who missed the 2021 registration.

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To facilitate the process, the Commission has deployed 100 registration teams across the country, covering 730 registration centres. These teams consist of trained electoral personnel equipped with voter registration software and guided by the relevant laws and procedures.

Eligible voters are required to present valid identification documents to register. These include a birth certificate, national identity card, Gambian passport, or an attestation from an Alkalo or Seyfo confirming citizenship.

The Chairman urged all eligible citizens to turn out in large numbers once registration teams arrive in their communities, noting that the movement schedule has already been widely shared through the media and stakeholders.

He further emphasised that the process would be conducted in strict compliance with the law to safeguard its integrity and credibility.

In addition to new registrations, provisions have been made for voter transfers and card replacements. Registered voters wishing to change their voting locations can do so at IEC offices nationwide, while lost or damaged voter cards can be replaced free of charge within the region of registration.

The Commission reassured the public of its commitment to a free, fair, transparent and credible process, while acknowledging the role of stakeholders, including political party agents and the media, in ensuring accountability.

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The Chairman concluded by calling for a peaceful and successful exercise, reaffirming the Commission's openness to engagement and its dedication to serving the Gambian people.