Gambia: GRA Records D7.7b in First Quarter of 2026

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced a strong performance in the first three months of 2026, collecting D7,714,280,444.65 against a target of D7,466,927,428, representing a 3% increase above the target; a positive variance of D247,353,017,13.

According to GRA Commissioner General, Mr. Yankuba Darboe, the authority collected D2.4 billion in January, D2.98 billion in February, and D3.1 billion in March, averaging approximately D2.57 billion per month.

"This achievement translates to an impressive 14% increase above the target and an absolute increase of D971,370,204.49 compared to the same period in 2025," Mr. Darboe said.

He attributed the success to "deliberate reforms, strengthened compliance mechanisms, enhanced enforcement strategies, and ongoing efforts to digitalize tax administration."

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The GRA boss expressed gratitude to stakeholders, taxpayers, and staff for their support and compliance, saying, "This performance is a direct reflection of your hard work."

Mr. Darboe also thanked the government, led by President Adama Barrow, for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The GRA aims to mobilise D28,193,136,177 for the 2026 fiscal year and is on track to meet or exceed its target, with the first quarter performance representing 27% of the annual target.

Mr Darboe disclosed that what GRA so far collected this year is an equivalent to what the authority mobilised in the entire year (2010). "This is a clear manifestation of progress that we made over the years in strengthening recourse mobilization."

"Our performance is further supported by strong performance actions, key revenue streams with both the Customs and Excise Department and Domestic Tax Department registering significant year-in-year growth.

In March 2026, we've reached a historic milestone by exceeding the D3 billion in a single month. This holds for the first time."

"As you are aware, the Authority has been tasked by Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to mobilize D28,193,136,177 billion for 2026 fiscal year. I am pleased to inform you that our first quarter performance already represented 27% of this annual target, placing us firmly on track to meet - and potentially exceed - our target," he affirmed.

"These achievements are not accidents. They are results of deliberate reforms, strengthened compliance mechanisms, enhanced enforcement strategies, and our ongoing efforts to digitalize tax administration. We are committed to making tax compliance simpler, more efficient, and more transparent for all taxpayers."