Gambia: Rebuttal - Setting the Record Straight On the ECTN Concession in the Gambia

A Deceptive Narrative Risks Derailing a Critical National Reform

Recent commentary suggesting that the Electronic Cargo Tracking Note (ECTN) is redundant, costly, or harmful to trade is misleading and fails to reflect the full facts. Such claims risk undermining a carefully structured reform designed to modernise The Gambia's trade environment, strengthen national security, improve transparency, and reduce the cost burden on legitimate businesses and consumers.

The ECTN is not a duplication of existing systems. It is the missing integration and intelligence layer that provides visibility before cargo arrives in Gambian waters. Existing institutions -- including the Gambia Revenue Authority, the Gambia Ports Authority, and the Gambia Maritime Administration -- perform vital functions, but these processes largely begin at the point of arrival. ECTN complements them by introducing pre-arrival cargo data validation, end-to-end traceability, and risk profiling, enabling more efficient and predictable clearance while strengthening oversight.

The facts on cost - Charges have been reduced , not increased

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Public discussion has largely ignored the most important economic reality: ECTN charges were significantly reduced following consultations with Government, traders, clearing agents, and shipping lines. The revised structure reflects substantial decreases across import categories.

Import Charges - Reduced

20ft containers: $105 → $85 (19% reduction)

40ft containers: $210 → $170 (19% reduction)

RoRo vehicles

RoRo vehicles >5 tons: $240 → $60 (75% reduction)

Bulk cargo per ton: $0.85 → $0.25 (71% reduction)

Export Charges - Major Reductions / Exemptions

Containers: $15 → $10 (33% reduction)

RoRo cargo: Reduced to $0

Bulk cargo: Reduced to $0

Minerals: Reduced to $0

Fisheries: Reduced to $0

These adjustments reflect an average reduction of approximately 49% on imports and 89% on exports, demonstrating Government's commitment to affordability and competitiveness.

Furthermore, the restructuring identified that shipping lines had been charging for services not rendered. As part of the reform process, the cost of importing a 20ft container dropped by approximately $250, meaning that even after introducing an $85 ECTN fee, traders still realise a net saving of approximately $165 per container.

This is not a cost increase -- it is a cost correction.

ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES ARE EXEMPTED

The article also fails to mention a critical protection for consumers. Bulk essential commodities are exempted from ECTN charges, including:

Fuel (petroleum)

Rice

Cement

Sugar

Other designated essential goods

This ensures that ECTN does not impact the price of essential commodities and protects the cost of living for the Gambian population.

ECTN PROVIDES TRUE CARGO TRACEABILITY -- NOT JUST CONTAINER TRACKING

Shipping lines already provide container tracking, but that is limited to vessel movement. ECTN goes further by providing:

Seller identification

Buyer identification

Cargo origin verification

Cargo classification validation

End-to-end shipment traceability

Accountability for contraband or adulterated goods

This creates a single integrated cargo intelligence framework, strengthening national oversight and accountability.

TRADE FACILITATION AND PORT EFFICIENCY

Systems referenced in the opposing article -- ASYCUDA, Single Window, and port tracking -- operate after cargo arrival. ECTN provides 60-90 days advance cargo information, enabling better planning, reduced delays, and improved clearance efficiency. This early visibility enhances compliance, reduces misdeclaration risks, and strengthens revenue protection -- key objectives for any modern trade system.

Additionally, the Ministry of Trade gains valuable data on trade volumes, key suppliers, and trading partners, supporting stronger bilateral negotiations and national trade planning.

GLOBAL STANDARD -- NOT AN EXPERIMENT

Pre-arrival cargo information systems similar to ECTN are already implemented across:

Europe & North America

European Union Advance Cargo Declaration systems

United States Advance Manifest Rule (AMS)

Canada Advance Commercial Information (ACI)

West Africa & Regional Countries

Senegal

Côte d'Ivoire

Guinea

Sierra Leone

Liberia

Togo

Benin

Nigeria

These systems strengthen compliance, improve trade transparency, and enhance port efficiency. The Gambia's adoption therefore aligns with established international practice, not an experimental initiative.

The Gambia has one AMBIA HAS ONE OF THE LOWEST COST STRUCTURES

Despite improved functionality and enhanced security, The Gambia's ECTN charges remain among the lowest in the region, reflecting deliberate efforts to maintain competitiveness while improving transparency and oversight.

National security -- Two parts

International maritime security operates on two pillars:

Physical port security (already implemented locally)

Pre-shipment cargo intelligence (provided by ECTN)

ECTN delivers the second component -- ensuring authorities know:

What is coming

From where

From whom

To whom

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With what value

With what risk profile

This strengthens national security, trade integrity, and revenue protection.

THE REAL QUESTION

Who benefits from:

Lack of transparency?

Fragmented systems?

Hidden shipping charges?

Weak cargo visibility?

Not the Government.

Not traders seeking predictability.

Not the Gambian people.

ECTN is:

A trade facilitation tool

A cost rationalisation framework

A cargo intelligence system

A revenue protection mechanism

A national security enhancement

A global best-practice standard

Charges have been reduced.

Essential commodities are exempted.

Costs from shipping lines have been corrected.

Transparency has been introduced.

Competitiveness will improve.

This reform is necessary, overdue, and transformational.

The Gambia must move forward -- not backward.

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