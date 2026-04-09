Gambian Marine Scholar Joins Global Research to Boost Sustainable Fishing

9 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

A young Gambian environmental expert has taken a significant step onto the global scientific stage, bringing local knowledge and international research together to tackle growing challenges in the country's fisheries sector.

Pierre T. Mendy, a Gambian national and environmental scientist, has joined the Future Oceans Lab (FOL) as an intern, where he will contribute to ground breaking research on sustainable fishing practices in The Gambia's coastal communities.

Currently pursuing a Master's degree in Marine Biology at the University of Padova in Italy, Mendy will work alongside renowned researcher Elena Ojea and the Future Oceans Lab team. His research focuses on Local Ecological Knowledge and its role in promoting sustainable fisheries.

As part of his master's thesis, Mendy's fieldwork will centre on three key coastal communities Gunjur, Sanyang, and Tanji where fishing remains a vital source of livelihood, food security, and cultural identity.

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Originally trained in Environmental Science at the University of The Gambia, Mendy combines academic excellence with years of practical experience. He currently serves as Head of the Environmental Protection Unit at the Gambia Police Force, where he has been actively engaged in environmental law enforcement and sustainability initiatives nationwide.

His work over the years has brought him into close contact with coastal communities, shaping a research interest rooted in understanding how indigenous knowledge systems can support sustainable natural resource management.

At Future Oceans Lab, Mendy is examining how local fisherfolk perceive environmental changes, how traditional ecological knowledge influences their fishing practices, and how such knowledge can be integrated into formal conservation and fisheries management frameworks.

Using participatory and qualitative research methods including stakeholder engagement and semi-structured interviews, his study aims to bridge the gap between science, policy-making, and community experience.

With small-scale fisheries increasingly under pressure from climate change, overfishing, and economic challenges, Mendy's work is expected to contribute to more inclusive, community-driven solutions.

His internship is also seen as a strong example of how Gambian expertise can play a leading role in global conversations on marine conservation, while ensuring that local voices remain central in shaping the future of the country's ocean resources.

Through this initiative, stakeholders hope to strengthen sustainable fishing practices in The Gambia and empower coastal communities to become active partners in protecting marine ecosystems for generations to come.

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