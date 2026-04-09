Liberia: Afreximbank Delivers Strong Fy2025 Results

African Export-Import Bank ("Afreximbank" or the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") has announced strong results for the year ended 31 December 2025, underscoring sustained financial resilience, increased market confidence and strategic execution.

Total assets and contingencies rose by 21% to US$48.5 billion, up from US$40.1 billion as at 31 December 2024, underscoring the Bank's consistent growth trajectory.

Net loans and advances for the Group closed the year at US$33.5 billion (FY'2024: US$29.0 billion), an increase of 16%, supported by continued disbursements across the continent and the Caribbean through various product offerings. The Group funded strategic priorities areas such as manufacturing, infrastructure, food security and climate adaptation.

The Group's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 2.43% (FY'2024: 2.33%), demonstrating consistent portfolio quality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Group's liquidity position remained robust, with cash and cash equivalents at US$6.0 billion (FY'2024: US$4.6 billion). Liquid assets accounted for 14% of total assets, above the Bank's strategic minimum level of 10%. Shareholders' funds grew by 17% to US$8.4 billion as at 31 December 2025, driven by net income of US$1.2 billion, and new equity inflows of US$299.4 million raised under the General Capital Increase II.

Gross Income increased by 6.06% reaching US$3.5 billion in FY'2025 from US$3.3 billion achieved in FY'2024.

Operating expenses increased to US$459.2 million (FY'2024: US$367.7 million), reflecting strategic staff expansion, and inflationary pressures with the Group maintained strong cost efficiency resulting in a cost-to-income ratio of 21% (FY'2024: 18%) well below the strategic ceiling of 30%.

Contrary to concerns raised by some rating agencies during the year, the Bank accessed international bond markets by successfully raising over US$800 million from Japan and China, courtesy of the Samurai and Panda bonds in 2025. This demonstrated the Group's fund-raising capabilities and the solid nature of the Bank's DNA as a pan-African multilateral financial institution committed to ensuring that Africa's full and sustainable self-reliance remain firm.

Net income increased by 19% to US$1.2 billion in 2025, up from US$973.5 million in the prior year. These results were achieved through the expanded delivery of tailored financial and advisory solutions that supported trade, fostered industrialisation and enhanced economic self-reliance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlights of the results for Afreximbank Group are shown below:

Financial Performance Metrics FY'2025 FY'2024 Gross Income (US$ billion) 3.5 3.3 Net Income (US$ million) 1,156.8 973.5 Return on average equity (ROAE) 15% 15% Return on average assets (ROAA) 3.04% 2.96% Cost-to-income ratio 21% 18%

Financial Position Metrics FY'2025 9M'2024 Total Assets (US$ billion) 42.3 35.3 Total Liabilities (US$ billion) 33.9 28.1 Shareholders' Funds (US$ billion) 8.4 7.2 Non-performing loans ratio (NPL) 2.43% 2.33% Cash/Total assets 14% 13% Capital Adequacy ratio (Basel II) 23% 24%

Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank's Senior Executive Vice President, commented:

"Despite continuing global geopolitical challenges and disruptions caused by some rating actions, the Group delivered excellent financial performance in 2025, a fitting tribute to a decade of consequential leadership under Professor Oramah, with total assets and contingencies reaching $49 billion. Pleasingly, the Group is way ahead on most of its targets in delivery on its 6th Strategic plan that ends on 31 December 2026. With recently established subsidiaries such as FEDA and AfrexInsure becoming profitable, Net income grew by 19% to stand at US$1.2 billion, underpinned by a strong capital base of US$8.4 billion. The Group's balance sheet is at its strongest level ever, with liquidity levels and capitalisation well above target and good asset quality. These results are a testament to the unwavering execution by the Group's hard working human capital. We entered the 2026 financial year with significant momentum, ready to scale the Group's impact, accelerate trade integration and value addition across Global Africa, and deliver greater value to our shareholders."