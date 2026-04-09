Liberia: Wataf Boosts Capacity of Tax Administrations With Tadat Training

The West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), in collaboration with the TADAT Secretariat, has commenced a five-day regional training workshop on the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (TADAT), bringing together tax officials from across West Africa to enhance institutional capacity and improve tax administration systems.

The hybrid workshop, hosted in Lagos with both in-person and virtual participation, convenes representatives from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Cabo Verde. The initiative reflects WATAF's continued commitment to strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and promoting effective, transparent, and accountable tax systems across the region.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary of WATAF, Mr. Jules Tapsoba, underscored the strategic importance of the training in addressing evolving demands on tax administrations.

"TADAT is not just a diagnostic instrument, it is a foundation for informed decision-making and sustained institutional improvement," he said. "As governments across our region strive to mobilize more domestic resources while improving service delivery and accountability, tools like TADAT become indispensable in guiding reform efforts."

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The training, which runs from April 6 to April 10, 2026, provides at least 270 in person and online participants with both conceptual understanding and practical skills in applying the TADAT methodology. Sessions begin with an overview of the framework's background, rationale, and relevance, before advancing into detailed modules on conducting assessments and applying its nine Performance Outcome Areas (POAs).

These POAs cover critical dimensions of tax administration performance, including the integrity of taxpayer registration systems, effective risk management, voluntary compliance, timely filing and payment of taxes, accurate reporting, dispute resolution, and accountability and transparency.

The training workshop is being facilitated by a team of seasoned experts, including Jimmy Wati and Seungyeon Kim of the TADAT Secretariat, Desterious Shilabukha serving as a TADAT Expert, and Séguibyam Joachim representing the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), with additional technical contributions and coordination support provided by the TADAT Secretariat and WATAF to ensure a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.

The workshop places strong emphasis on practical learning. Participants engage in hands-on exercises designed to simulate real-world assessment scenarios, equipping them with the tools needed to evaluate and strengthen their respective tax systems.

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The programme also includes specialized sessions on assessment report writing, conducting exit meetings, and utilizing pre-assessment questionnaires--key components of the TADAT evaluation process. The training will culminate in a formal examination to assess participants' readiness to apply the framework within their administrations. Through its TADAT Committee, WATAF is also planning additional TADAT training programmes to further strengthen the capacities of its member administrations, alongside a joint initiative with French-speaking tax administrations to share and deepen understanding of the updated TADAT Field Guide among members.

WATAF noted that the workshop is part of its broader agenda to build technical expertise, foster peer learning, and promote regional cooperation in tax administration. WATAF os of the conviction that by standardizing assessment approaches through tools such as TADAT, member countries are better positioned to identify gaps, implement reforms, and enhance overall revenue performance.

About WATAF

The West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) is a regional platform that supports cooperation, capacity building, and knowledge sharing among 16 tax administrations in West Africa, with the aim of enhancing domestic revenue mobilization and improving tax system performance.