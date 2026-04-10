Nigeria: Sokoto Residents Abandon Home, Sleep in Bush Over Banditry

Sokoto — Residents of at least 21 villages in Sokoto State have fled their homes following repeated threats and attacks by bandits, Daily Trust has learnt.

The villages affected include; Gidan Kare, Kaware, Chabi, Dattabi, Janwake, Sha Rana, Darbekami, Gidan Sule, Kuruwa, Mahuta, Dantayawa, Kawala, Bagirbe, Tsattsagi, Katsira, Imasa, Bela, Hura Girke, Galadimmai and Asha Ruwa.

Many of the displaced persons are now taking refuge in Tureta town and surrounding areas, where they face harsh living conditions, including overcrowding, hunger and lack of basic support.

A resident said most of the displaced persons are staying with their relatives rather than in organised camps.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Most of the displaced persons prefer to stay in the houses of their relatives where they can find shelter," he said.

He added that the influx of displaced persons into Tureta started about three days ago.

"It has been about three days since they started arriving in large numbers into Tureta," he said.

Others are currently taking shelter at Abdulbaki Model Primary School in Tureta, where over 1,000 people reportedly sleep in overcrowded classrooms at night without any humanitarian assistance.

A resident of Kuruwa village said persistent attacks forced them to abandon their homes and properties.

"We can no longer stay in our homes. Bandits have attacked our village several times before Ramadan. Leaving there was not easy, but we had no choice," he said.

From Gidan Kare, another villager said they heard gunshots almost every night, creating fear among residents.

"Our houses are deserted, and we are worried about the safety of our children. We hope the government will provide security," he said.

An elderly man from Bagirbe village said many of them now sleep in Tureta daily out of fear.

"Most of us are now in Tureta, and anyone you see here is not living in peace," he said.

A resident of Sha Rana village disclosed that they fled on Thursday evening after receiving information about an impending large scale attack.

"We left our homes this evening because we were told that the bandits would attack in large numbers. We cannot return unless security improves," he said.

He then appealed to authorities to act urgently.

"Please bring us security. Do not wait until election time before coming to seek for our votes," he added.

Another resident from Kuruwa said the attackers often kill indiscriminately during raids.

"When they come, they kill men, women, children and even the elderly. That is why we fled to Tureta to save our lives," he said.

He added that some villagers who could not reach Tureta now hide in the bush at night for safety.

"Those who could not make it here hide in the bush at night," he said.

A mother of four from Gidan Kare said repeated attacks led to the killing of several residents before they fled.

"Bandits killed many people before we fled. Our husbands sometimes return to the village to retrieve items they can sell so we can get food," she said.

Another pregnant woman from Hura Girke village said she is currently sheltering in the primary school under difficult conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am due to give birth in less than a month, but I don't have enough food. We are suffering here," she said.

She appealed for urgent intervention to enable them return home safely.

"We need security so we can return to our farms and live in peace," she added.

Efforts to speak with the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security, Col. Usman Ahmad (rtd), and the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages sent to them were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

The displaced families continue to face worsening humanitarian conditions as they call on authorities to urgently restore security in their communities.