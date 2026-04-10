Nigeria: Bandits Insist On N150m Ransom for Abducted Worshippers - Kwara Community

Residents of Omugo community in Oro Ago District of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have raised alarm over the continued captivity of eight abducted worshippers, revealing that kidnappers are insisting on a ₦150 million ransom for their release.

They called for urgent intervention from the government and security agencies expressing concerns over their plight.

The disclosure was made during a press conference on Thursday by spokesperson of the community, Olaitan Tajudeen Jimoh.

He decried the worsening security situation in the community.

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Daily Trust reports that the victims were abducted on March 22, 2026, during a church service at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Omugo.

Residents say the attack was the third in the community within six months.

According to Jimoh, the latest attack has deepened fear and displacement among residents, many of whom have reportedly fled their homes.

"This is not merely a security breach; it is a brutal assault on our faith, our dignity, and our very right to exist. Many people had and continue to flee their home even as we speak " he said.

He added that the victims, many of them elderly, remain in captivity under harsh conditions, describing the situation as a humanitarian crisis.

According to him, "initial contact with the abductors indicated a ransom demand of ₦1 billion, which was later reduced to ₦150 million".

He said the amount is beyond the reach of affected families.

The community expressed concern over "persistent security gaps", warning that failure to act decisively could embolden attackers and spread violence to neighbouring areas.

Among its demands, the community called for an immediate, intelligence driven rescue operation involving federal and state authorities as well as security agencies.

They also urged the deployment of personnel to a police station reportedly built by the community but yet to be operational, noting that the absence of security presence has left the area vulnerable.

In addition, the group advocated the establishment of a Joint Task Force base comprising the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure rapid response and sustained security coverage.

They further called for the formal integration of local vigilante groups and hunters into the security architecture, citing their knowledge of the terrain as critical in tackling armed groups.

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While acknowledging past interventions by the state government in 2025, the community urged authorities not to relent, insisting that the current situation requires urgent and sustained action.

In his remarks, Revd Sunday Omole, who officiated during the incident, said "several communities have remained deserted".

The clergy said they have been living in fear and anxiety since the incident, adding that the "trauma of those in captivity for 18 days now has been deeply distressing for families and the entire community".