Nigeria: Defence Headquarters Confirms Attack On Borno Military Formation

This confirmation was disclosed in a statement issued by defence spokesperson Micheal Onoja.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has confirmed the midnight terror attack on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State.

This confirmation was disclosed in a statement issued by defence spokesperson Micheal Onoja.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), attacked three military bases in Borno, including Benisheikh, where a commanding officer, Oseni Braimah, was reported killed.

The Defence Headquarters did not comment about the reported attack on the other military formations in Pulka and Mungono.

Noting that some soldiers lost their lives during a gunfight, Mr Onoja said the attack was repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

The defence spokesperson said the attack, which occurred at 12:30 a.m. on 9 April, was aimed at breaching the defensive perimeter of the base.

But he noted that the insurgents were met with what he described as "exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower" from troops.

The defence spokesperson did not clarify whether Mr Braimah was among the military personnel killed during the attack.

However, he noted that the general mounted a coordinated counteroffensive, engaging the attackers and forcing them to retreat "in disarray," abandoning the assault.

Details later.....