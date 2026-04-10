Nigeria: Five Killed As Bandits Attack Health Facility, Security Outpost in Zamfara

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits stormed the community late Tuesday, specifically targeting the local security outpost and the health dispensary.

Five people, including two health workers, a patient, and two police officers, have been killed by bandits in Yarkatsinan Laka in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits stormed the community late Tuesday, specifically targeting the local security outpost and the health dispensary.

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A resident, Isyaku Malam, said the victims included Sanusi Lawan--the official in charge of the dispensary, the facility's watchman, and a patient.

Two police officers stationed at the security outpost were also killed during the incursion and one other injured.

Mr Malam said it was the first major incident in the area since a recent deployment of additional security personnel to the region.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, in a statement, said the bandits rode into the community on over 50 motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons.

Mr Abubakar said the Police Strike Unit engaged the assailants in a gun duel, resulting in the killing of 11 bandits and several others escaping with gunshot injuries.

The police also confirmed that two officers and three civilians (health workers and the patient) were killed during the gun duel.

"Regrettably, during the exchange of fire, two police personnel and three civilians lost their lives. One police officer sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment and is responding positively," the spokesperson said.

Mr Abubakar said following the attack, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Bello, paid a condolence visit to the community and commiserated with the families of the deceased and the entire community over the unfortunate incident.

The Command urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information to enhance effective policing.