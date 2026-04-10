Nigerian Govt Counters U.S. Advisory Warning Citizens Against Travel to Nigeria

Citing insecurity in many parts of Nigeria, the US State Department urged Americans to avoid travels to Nigeria. It also asked non-essential American embassy officials to leave the country.

The Nigerian government has described as unbalanced a US advisory authorising the departure of non-essential personnel and urging Americans not to travel to the West African country.

Rabiu Ibrahim, a spokesperson to Nigeria's Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, urged Nigeria's partners to ensure balanced and up-to-date reporting that reflects the "progress being made" to secure Nigeria.

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"We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground," Mr Ibrahim wrote in a statement posted on X on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the US advisory which continues a tradition of hostile remarks by American officials about the current Nigerian government.

Citing insecurity in many parts of Nigeria, the US State Department urged Americans to avoid travels to Nigeria. It also asked non-essential American embassy officials to leave the country.

The US government noted that conditions vary significantly across states, with some areas facing higher security risks than others.

It listed the states with higher risk as Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina.

Others, it said, are Sokoto, Zamfara, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers.

"Do not travel to these areas for any reason. The security situation in these states is unstable and uncertain. This is because of widespread terrorist activity, violence between communities, and kidnapping. Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning," the statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria faces several security crises with various armed groups operating in different parts of the country. Armed groups, including terrorists, have carried out attacks in several states, including Katsina, Sokoto, Borno, Plateau and Benue, killing thousands of people annually and displacing many more.

The Nigerian government and many of its international partners have admitted the security failings and called for more government action to stem the violence. However, the US has repeatedly framed the violence as targeting Christians and used that as a basis of its hostile attitude to the government, amidst concerns that it seeks to coerce the Nigerian government into accepting a US military base in Nigeria.

In its response to the latest US advisory, the Nigerian government said it is taking steps to address the security challenges.

"The government also highlights ongoing, measurable gains in security operations across multiple regions, driven by coordinated military efforts, intelligence-led interventions, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration. These efforts continue to reduce threats in affected areas while sustaining stability in the majority of the country," Mr Ibrahim wrote.

Read the full response by the Nigerian government below.

Nigeria Records Continued Security Gains, Reaffirms Stability Amid U.S. Advisory - FG

The Federal Government notes the recent U.S. advisory authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja, describing it as a precautionary measure based on internal protocols. It reassures Nigerians and international partners that public institutions remain fully operational, with no disruption to governance, economic activity, or daily life.

The government also highlights ongoing, measurable gains in security operations across multiple regions, driven by coordinated military efforts, intelligence-led interventions, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration. These efforts continue to reduce threats in affected areas while sustaining stability in the majority of the country.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the U.S. decision as a routine precaution guided by internal protocols, noting that it does not reflect the overall security situation across Nigeria. "While we acknowledge isolated security challenges in some areas, there is no general breakdown of law and order, and the vast majority of the country remains stable," he said.

He added that sustained security operations, combining military action, intelligence-led interventions, and closer inter-agency coordination, are producing tangible gains. Recent efforts in several affected regions have disrupted criminal networks, limited the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.

"Our security agencies remain actively engaged in protecting lives and property, and the results of these efforts are increasingly evident," Idris said.

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The Minister also noted that Nigeria remains open for business, travel, and investment, with ongoing economic reforms strengthening investor confidence and improving the country's global standing. He stressed that international partners and investors continue to engage actively with Nigeria, reflecting confidence in the country's stability and long-term prospects.

While acknowledging that every country has the right to issue travel advisories based on its own assessment, the Federal Government urged balanced and up-to-date reporting that reflects the progress being made. "We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground," he added.

The Federal Government reiterates its commitment to sustaining security improvements, protecting citizens and visitors, and assures the international community that Nigeria remains a safe and welcoming destination for all.

Rabiu Ibrahim, mnipr

Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Thursday, April 9, 2026