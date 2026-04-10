Nigeria: Defence Headquarters Confirms Attack On Borno Military Formation

This confirmation was disclosed in a statement issued by defence spokesperson Micheal Onoja.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has confirmed a midnight terror attack on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State.

This confirmation was disclosed in a statement issued by defence spokesperson Micheal Onoja.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that terrorists of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked three military bases in Borno, including Benisheikh, where a commanding officer, Oseni Braimah, was reported killed.

The Defence Headquarters did not comment about the reported attack on the other military formations in Pulka and Mungono.

Noting that some soldiers lost their lives during a gunfight, Mr Onoja said the attack was repelled by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

The defence spokesperson said the attack, which occurred at 12:30 a.m. on 9 April, was aimed at breaching the defensive perimeter of the base.

But he noted that the insurgents were met with what he described as "exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower" from troops.

The defence spokesperson did not clarify whether Mr Braimah was among the military personnel killed during the attack.

However, he noted that the general mounted a coordinated counteroffensive, engaging the attackers and forcing them to retreat "in disarray," abandoning the assault.

The military described the incident as indicative of the "desperation" of terrorist groups following recent losses inflicted by ongoing military operations in the North-east.

It added that the swift response by troops demonstrated a high level of combat readiness and operational effectiveness in defending critical military infrastructure.

Mr Onoja said the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, paid tribute to the fallen personnel, commending their sacrifice and service to the nation.

He also extended condolences to their families, noting that formal notification of next of kin would precede the release of further details.

The Armed Forces urged the public to disregard unverified reports and misinformation circulating on social media, warning that such content could undermine ongoing operations.

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Meanwhile, clearance operations are ongoing in the area to track fleeing insurgents and prevent any attempt to regroup, the defence spokesperson said.

The military reiterated its commitment, alongside other security agencies, to sustain pressure on terrorist groups and restore lasting peace in the region.

Benisheikh, located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, has remained a strategic military and logistical hub in the counterinsurgency campaign in Borno State.