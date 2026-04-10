Nigeria: 'No One Touched Him Except Me - I Slapped Him Twice, ' - Burna Boy Gives Account of Altercation With DJ Tunez

"Their power is on the internet; mine is in real life."

Grammy-winning singer Damini "Burna Boy" Ogulu has broken his silence days after a physical altercation with disc jockey Michael "DJ Tunez" Adeyinka.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the incident occurred on Monday at a popular weekly Afrobeats gathering in Lagos, where both men were present.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that ten men from the "Last Last" crooner's entourage allegedly attacked DJ Tunez before onlookers intervened to calm tensions and restore order.

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However, the 34-year-old debunked the claim during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday night, just hours after his colleague Ayodeji "Wizkid" Balogun taunted him over the incident.

Debunking the claim, the Rivers-born said: "It wasn't ten people who beat DJ Tunez; it was only me. I swear on my mother's (Bose Ogulu) life, if it were ten people, Ogun (the god of iron) should take my mother to where Wizkid's mother is. I told everyone there not to touch him. I don't know where the claim came from that ten men beat him.

"I expected him to come with his full squad, but instead, he went on X to tweet. I was there for about three, four, or even five hours. When he eventually came with about ten people, they ran as soon as they saw me. I made sure nobody touched him. I only slapped him twice. If ten people had touched him, he wouldn't be the same."

Internet power

Furthermore, Burna Boy disclosed that he expected DJ Tunez to retaliate and confront him in person with his entourage or boss, but was surprised when he did not, and instead took the matter to social media.

The singer added that Wizkid, whom DJ Tunez took the issue to, went on X to tweet and criticise him rather than meet him face-to-face.

"Their power is on the internet; mine is in real life. I thought I had given him credit and expected him to call his boss to meet me, but instead, his boss went on X to tweet. That showed I didn't waste my time", said the "Like to Party" hitmaker.

This newspaper earlier reported that the "Ojuelegba" crooner criticised Burna Boy for attacking DJ Tunez at the event, which is known for drawing A-list entertainers, and subtly included mocking references tied to ongoing internet jokes about music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that, following the incident, the Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) moved to ban the singer's music.

The association condemned what it called "acts of hostility and division within the industry" and urged all stakeholders to foster unity, respect, and professionalism throughout the entertainment sector.

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The association statement partly read: "To please ensure freedom and equality for all the DJs nationwide, so that they can flourish. We cannot all succeed when half of us are being held back. The Nigerian DJ is strongly opposed to discrimination against any of its NDJs. Burna Boy's music is temporarily unavailable on any of our DJs' playlists till further notice.

"Our team will carry out a proper investigation into last night's incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez. We urge DJs across Nigeria to be vigilant and respectful toward any male or female artist at their events. Respect the DJs. DJs to DJs is highly effective. Please note that all DJs are equal."