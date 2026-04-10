Namibia: SONA - Key Takeaways On Genocide Talks, Education, Energy, Investment and Agriculture

* President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says a conclusion for a joint declaration between Namibia and Germany regarding the 1904-1908 Ovaherero and Nama genocide is now within reach, possibly before the end of the year.

"We count on our collective political will to close this dark chapter and begin the long-awaited process of healing," Nandi-Ndaitwah says.

She says through the government's commitment, supported by the Cabinet special political committee, the chiefs' forum and the technical committee, the joint declaration has been reviewed and will be tabled before the National Assembly prior to signing.

* In higher education, the government implemented a fully subsidised tertiary education funding model covering 100% of registration and tuition fees for eligible undergraduates at all public and private institutions of higher learning, as well as technical and vocational training centres.

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The president says this reform was supported by an initial allocation of N$663 million.

"In the same vein, student support was broadened through the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund, which increased the household income limit for non-tuition aid to N$300 000, thereby allowing more middle-income families to qualify," she says.

* The president urges parliament to pass the the petroleum amendment bill with urgency, emphasising that one year has already been lost.

"Since its establishment, the oil unit has conducted successful benchmarking visits to Guyana, Angola, Norway and Algeria."

She argues that if it is not properly managed from the beginning, it could become a curse for the country, as we have seen in some nations around the globe.

"That is why I have decided to oversee it directly under the Presidency through the oil unit, with an initial staff establishment of 26 which could expand up to 141," she says.

* During the previous financial year, 13 operational investment projects, valued at N$4.3 billion and generating 1 503 jobs, have been registered, the president says.

She reveals that a further 15 projects worth N$63.5 billion are underway, including the Osino Gold and Bannerman Etango uranium mines, with 1 934 jobs already created and 24 195 projected at full operation.

"In an effort to strengthen the business climate, last year I hosted the inaugural Namibia Public-Private Forum, which led to the formation of task forces on economic recovery, health and housing. I want to thank the task forces for having submitted their reports by the deadline of 31 March. Recommendations have been proposed for consideration," she says.

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* In 2025, Namibia exported agricultural products worth N$2 billion, totalling about 90 000 metric tonnes. Of this amount, 62% consisted of table grapes, while 14% were tomatoes.

The president says local fruit production grew from 4% to 6%. Namibia held a 56% market share in vegetables, valued at N$323 million, compared to imported vegetables at 44%, valued at N$257 million.

The country increased its white maize production from 33 000 metric tonnes to 69 541 metric tonnes by the end of the 2025 marketing season, accounting for 31% of total national consumption.