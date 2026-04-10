Namibia: President Clarifies 500 000 Jobs Pledge, Opposition Criticises Slow Progress

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivering kenote during the Panel Discussion on “Women In Leadership: Driving Innovation, Catalyzing Investments and Shaping Policy" at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda.. 24 June 2025

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's clarification that the government will not directly create 500 000 jobs by 2030 has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and labour experts over unmet targets.

Speaking during her state of the nation address in parliament yesterday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the jobs pledge would be achieved through economic growth and private sector expansion, rather than direct government hiring.

"I am glad to inform the nation that, according to the record of the Social Security Commission (SSC), over 130 000 people were registered as new employees during the review period," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

These achievements, she said, are noteworthy, but the journey toward true national development remains ongoing and requires continued engagement and commitment from all Namibians.

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However, leader of the official opposition Imms Nashinge yesterday questioned the administration's job creation efforts.

"You promised 500 000 jobs and I was counting here the numbers. I think we are not even close to 5 000 jobs," Nashinge said.

In response to these concerns, the president explained that jobs created directly by the government are separate from the promised 500 000 jobs.

"Not all these jobs are going to be created by the government," she clarified.

She said the jobs are going to be created by the economy's growth, adding that this will be done through value addition in sectors such as agriculture.

"Give us space so that we can create 500 000 jobs by 2030," the president added.

She called on parliamentarians to avoid unnecessary debates that delay passing bills meant to create jobs, including the petroleum bill.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the lawmakers to ensure that debates do not impede much needed service delivery.

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Vetumbuavi Mungundu says he was encouraged by the president's initiatives to grow the economy, which will in turn create jobs.

"As it is, the government public service is already at the highest threshold of international benchmarks, therefore, the opportunity for job creation sits with the private sector," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Labour expert Herbert Jauch says it was important to carefully distinguish between job registration and job creation. While the registration of 130 000 new employees is positive, it is unclear what progress, if any, Namibia is making on reducing unemployment.

"Registration with the SSC is compulsory by law, but many workers are simply not registered, either because employers cannot be bothered to register them or because they are employed in the informal sector," he said yesterday.

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People registered with the SSC as new employees might not be working in an entirely new position, but rather replacing somebody who left the labour force, he added.

Jauch said the 5 000 jobs created is nowhere near the amount required to address unemployment.

"To create 500 000 jobs by 2030 we need 100 000 jobs per year. If the government has created 5 000 jobs, it's an illusion to expect the private sector to create another 95 000," he said.

However, Namibia does not collect annual unemployment statistics, which Jauch said hinders policy.

The government needs to trace the effects of policies that it implements on unemployment in order to see what works well, he said.

WHO TO ACCOUNT

Swanu of Namibia president Evilastus Kaaronda questioned who is responsible for the employment creation agenda, as it currently seems everyone is driving the agenda.

"We need to have someone central to hold accountable just like you madam president with the petroleum unit. As no one is responsible," Kaaronda said yesterday.

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters vice president Kalimbo Iipumbu has criticised the government for allowing Namibians to be exploited by foreign companies, earning peanuts and having no contracts.

During her address, the president also highlighted progress on healthcare, housing and infrastructure, oil and gas developments, and the nation's finances. She also discussed progress on genocide reparation negotiations and advances in the agricultural sector.