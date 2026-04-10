Uganda Intensifies Fight Against Malaria With Distribution of 25.8 Million Nets

Uganda has stepped up its fight against malaria with the rollout of 25.8 million mosquito nets under a nationwide distribution campaign aimed at reducing infections and saving lives.

The Ministry of Health Uganda said the National Mosquito Net Distribution Campaign is a key pillar in the country's malaria elimination strategy and aligns with long-term development goals under Uganda Vision 2040.

The initiative seeks to accelerate progress toward a malaria-free Uganda by 2030.

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Despite being preventable and treatable, malaria remains one of the country's leading public health challenges.

According to the World Health Organization 2024 World Malaria Report, Uganda accounts for 4.7 percent of global malaria cases and 2.7 percent of deaths, ranking third and ninth worldwide, respectively.

In 2025 alone, the country recorded over 11.7 million malaria cases and 2,342 deaths, with children under five bearing the greatest burden. Data from the 2024 Malaria Indicator Survey further shows that prevalence has risen to 12.5 percent, up from 9.2 percent in 2018/2019.

Health officials attribute the increase to reduced adherence to prevention measures, climate variability, and emerging biological threats affecting the effectiveness of existing interventions.

To address these challenges, the Ministry's Malaria Elimination Strategy (2025-2026) focuses on strengthening community-level responses, expanding access to prevention and treatment, and scaling up targeted interventions such as insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, and malaria chemoprevention.

A major highlight of the campaign is the distribution of 25.8 million Long-Lasting Insecticide-Treated Nets (LLINs) across all 130 districts. Officials say consistent use of these nets can reduce malaria transmission by up to 50 percent, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women.

The campaign, valued at approximately USD 100 million, is supported by the Government of Uganda, the Global Fund, and the United States government.

Authorities are urging households to not only receive the nets but also use them consistently to maximize their impact as Uganda intensifies efforts to eliminate malaria.