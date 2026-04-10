West Africa: Assault of Paul Kamara - Wanamdel Commends Sierra Leone Police Leadership On Swift Action

press release

The West Africa Network of Activists and Media Defence Lawyers (WANAMDEL) has welcomed recent steps taken by the Sierra Leone Police following the assault of its member, Paul Kamara, a legal practitioner and journalist, at Adonkia Police Station in Goderich, Freetown, on April 4, 2026.

Kamara had visited the station's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to follow up on the death of his colleague, Augustine Sensie Bangura, who reportedly died from suspected food poisoning at a guest house in the Funkia community earlier that day. After leaving the CID office, he encountered a confrontation between a police officer and a civilian.

Kamara reportedly attempted to de-escalate the situation and identified himself as both a lawyer and journalist. Despite this, he was allegedly assaulted, restrained, dragged, and pepper-sprayed by police officers. He also faced initial resistance when attempting to file a complaint, which was only accepted after intervention by senior authorities.

Following public condemnation by the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, the Lawyers' Society of Sierra Leone, and WANAMDEL, the case has progressed. Kamara confirmed that his complaint was transferred to CID Headquarters at Pademba Road on the instructions of police leadership.

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The three officers implicated in the incident reported to the CID Headquarters on April 7, 2026, where they were arrested and are currently in detention. Their specific charges have not yet been disclosed. In parallel, the Independent Police Complaints Board (IPCB), a civilian oversight body, has opened a preliminary investigation into the incident, in line with its mandate to examine allegations of assault and abuse involving police officers.

WANAMDEL commends the police leadership for these initial actions, noting that they signal responsiveness and accountability. However, the network emphasises the need for a transparent and timely investigation, including the disclosure of charges and due process for all parties involved. WANAMDEL will continue to monitor the process closely to ensure that accountability is upheld.

WANAMDEL is a network of 14 human rights lawyers established by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to provide legal support to journalists, activists, and media organisations across the region.