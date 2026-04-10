Ethiopia, Burundi Deepen Ties As Leaders Oversee Key Cooperation Agreements

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi have taken a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations, overseeing the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during high-level talks in Addis Ababa.

The agreements, covering multiple sectors, mark renewed momentum in cooperation between the two East African nations, with both leaders emphasizing shared ambitions for economic growth, regional stability, and long-term prosperity.

Prime Minister Abiy described his meeting with President Ndayishimiye as "fruitful," noting that the MoUs reflect a concrete commitment to transform longstanding diplomatic ties into practical partnerships.

The Burundian leader, currently serving as Chairperson of the African Union, is on an official working visit to Ethiopia, where he is engaging in a series of high-level discussions aimed at deepening political, economic, and regional collaboration.

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During the visit, PM Abiy also extended congratulations to Ndayishimiye on his continental leadership role, with both sides holding talks on broader African priorities alongside bilateral issues.

Welcoming Burundi's president, the Ethiopian Prime Minister highlighted the historic relationship between the two countries, describing it as one rooted in "brotherhood and mutual respect."

He stressed that strengthening this bond is essential for advancing shared development goals.

As Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) has learned, officials say the newly signed agreements will serve as a foundation for enhanced cooperation, signaling a shared vision for a more integrated, prosperous, and united future for Ethiopia and Burundi.