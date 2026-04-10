Nigeria's Democracy Not Close to China, Dubai Governance System - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, called for a stronger alignment between democratic governance and sound economic policies, warning that Nigeria must deliver real development outcomes if its democracy is to remain sustainable.

Jonathan made the remarks in Abuja at the launch of a research report by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation titled: "Strengthening the Nexus between Democracy and Economic Growth in Nigeria."

He urged policymakers to move beyond the conduct of elections and focus instead on building transparent, accountable institutions capable of fostering innovation, enterprise and economic growth.

According to him, the conversation around democracy is becoming more urgent globally, as many countries grapple with economic hardship, insecurity, social tensions and declining trust in public institutions.

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Jonathan questioned whether democratic systems automatically translate into better governance, pointing to examples of non-democratic or hybrid systems that have recorded significant development strides.

"Sometimes when I reflect on these issues, I ask myself: can we truly say democracy always guarantees better governance than other systems, such as what we see in parts of the Arab world or in monarchies?" he said.

Referencing Dubai as a global hub, Jonathan noted that despite not operating a democratic system, it continues to attract global attention, investment and even foreign students.

"Many people travel to Dubai, which has become a global centre. I know some Americans who even send their children there for schooling, yet it is not a democracy," he added.

He also cited China, where governance combines elements of selection and election, producing what he described as a highly competitive leadership recruitment system.

"In China, before anyone becomes a mayor, there is a rigorous filtering process to ensure only the most capable individuals emerge. When you consider that, can we honestly say our democracy is operating at that level?" Jonathan queried.

Despite his concerns, the former president maintained that democracy remains attractive because of its core principles of freedom and justice, which he described as fundamental to human dignity and societal progress.

He stressed that for democracy to endure in Nigeria, it must deliver not just political participation but also tangible economic benefits that improve citizens' lives.