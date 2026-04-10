Nigeria: Bandits Demand 700 Cows, 1,000 Sheep From Katsina Communities to Avoid Attack

Bandits have demanded 700 cows and 1,000 sheep from three communities in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina state, threatening attacks if their demands were not met.

The demand was conveyed in letters delivered to the Rimaye and Sukunturi communities on April 6.

Residents were given until Friday, April 10 to comply.

A resident of Kankia area, Malam Ahmadu Kankia, said the letters triggered widespread panic and fear, prompting residents of Kunduru, Sukunturi, Tsa, and Magam villages to leave their homes.

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"Separate letters were delivered to Rimaye and Sukunturi, but the content was the same. They demanded that the communities provide 700 cows and 1,000 sheep within four days. People became scared and began moving out. As I speak, these communities are currently deserted; everyone has left," he said.

Another resident, Usman Dada, said the letters were written in English, adding that all community members had decided to relocate to safer areas, particularly within Kankia, for fear of being attacked.

It was also reported that a few days ago, some residents of the affected villages gathered in small groups in the afternoon to collect their remaining livestock from their abandoned villages, as attacks typically occurred either early in the morning or late in the evening.

"They went in groups and packed their remaining livestock, which they brought to the market to sell. Their villages are now empty, and no one is willing to return for now," a community source said.

This development comes amid a resurgence of attacks in the state, following what was considered a brief peace deal reached months ago.

The renewed bandit attacks have drawn significant concern, prompting the state government to convene an emergency security meeting with security stakeholders.